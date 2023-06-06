HAMPSTEAD — Fourth grade teacher Heather Burkett has led her students with innovative and unconventional teaching for the past 14 years at Hampstead Central School.
Now she's being recognized as a semi-finalist for New Hampshire Teacher of the Year.
Burkett is one of 20 teachers and educators across New Hampshire up for the honor in the New Hampshire Department of Education statewide program which acknowledges excellence in the field.
She's one of two teachers remaining to represent Rockingham County.
The education department announced it's the most semi-finalists they've recognized in one year, as there were 92 nominees to start from.
Burkett was overwhelmed and thrilled at the same time to learn she made the next round.
“I'm still speechless because it is such an honor,” Burkett said. “I'm very thankful to have the opportunity to represent the school, the district, my colleagues and New Hampshire educators, but also personally be acknowledged.”
The fourth grader teacher said it's a reflection of Hampstead School District and encouragement for its educators to think outside the box with teaching.
“We're really supported here and encouraged if we want to try something new,” she said.
For Burkett, that started the day she stepped foot in Hampstead Central School. She's implemented programs like hydroponics — soilless gardening — and worm composting that have her students excited for science.
She started both of those within her first two years at the school and has seen them evolve over time.
Kids now grow their own lettuce and then taste what they fostered in the classroom's AeroGarden.
Burkett even has the same family of worms for composting.
“They keep regenerating,” she said.
Burkett provides her students with structure and routine everyday, but also allows for reflection time for them to grow as learners.
As a fourth grade teacher, she feels responsible they are ready not only for middle school, but have the organizational and preparation tools needed to succeed in life.
While she's built a positive reputation in town for her teaching methods, Burkett credits a lot of her success to collaborative efforts within the district and school.
She's a mentor coordinator at the elementary school and additionally serves as a team member to implement the inclusive Universal Design for Learning approach throughout the district.
“It's rewarding because it's all about how the brain works,” she said. “We've worked hard to get this school and the middle school acclimated with those ideas and concepts.”
Burkett said she's found a teaching partner in fellow fourth grade teacher Samantha Rodrigues who's allowed her to focus and plan fun science lessons — which is a passion of hers.
The two classrooms switch for social studies and science.
“I am where I am now because of her,” the teacher said. “In education, collaboration is really important. Because we are able to work together, we're able to do so much more for the students.”
The humble educator has always known she wanted to teach in New Hampshire. Hampstead School District exceeded her expectations with its level of community and support of its teachers and school staff.
Burkett said, “I've really grown and evolved as an educator because of working here.”
Burkett will make a presentation on an education topic of her choosing this summer to the New Hampshire Department of Education in the next phase for semi-finalists.
The New Hampshire Teacher of the Year will be chosen in the fall.
