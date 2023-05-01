HAMPSTEAD — The fire station at 17 Little’s Lane is getting a face-lift as renovations near completion that will address occupational health hazards and provide staff with much improved living and work space.
The new addition and building renovations are projected to be completed by May 12.
Updates included a storage area for personal protective equipment, new office space, a conference area and an emergency operations center.
The two-floor addition expands the current building by 4,200 square feet. Renovations to the present building span both floors.
Town voters approved the $1.75 million project in March 2022. State and federal contributions lowered the total taxpayer impact to $1.5 million.
Talks to update the station, built in 1985, started a few years ago as the department outgrew the facility.
Deputy Chief William Warnock said at the 2022 town deliberative session that the building wasn’t intended to house firefighters for 24-hour coverage. The all-volunteer department would come to the station when there was a fire or to attend training.
The nature of the job has changed in Hampstead over the years. It’s now an around-the-clock department where firefighters sleep at the station, return to it after fires and do office work.
The project has addressed key health and safety issues. The biggest concern for Fire Chief Michael Carrier was the fact that firefighters lived and worked in the same space where contaminated gear was stored. There was no separate decontamination room for emergency medical equipment or firefighting equipment contaminated with carcinogens.
Carrier said these updates will improve the overall functioning of the Fire Department while protecting the health of firefighters from the hazards they encounter battling fires and responding to emergency calls.
Personal protective equipment will be stored in a separate, positive pressure room, where air pressure is higher than in the adjoining areas to prevent the travel of airborne pathogens. “It was specifically designed to separate contaminants from office space and living space,” Carrier said.
The improvements will also provide more privacy in the living spaces for male and female staff. With the added space, the training area will no longer have to serve as a mixed-use room with living quarters, a kitchen and meeting room.
“It helps with the building’s future use,” Carrier said. “The renovations and additions address what we believe will take us many years into the future.”
An open house to show the public the new addition and renovations is scheduled for Saturday May 20.
“We are extremely appreciative of our community,” Carrier said. “Without their generous support this wouldn’t happen.”
