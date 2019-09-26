BRENTWOOD — Nine Hampstead homeowners are suing the Hampstead Area Water Company, or HAWC, for problems related to their private wells running dry, according to court documents.
According to the lawsuit, the homeowners and residents have been deprived of reasonably using "the groundwater beneath their homes for common everyday needs."
The homeowners point to HAWC’s Kent Farm well as the reason their wells ran dry, later contaminating their water and straining household fixtures, according to court documents.
In the lawsuit, the homeowners are seeking monetary damages and access to clean water.
“There’s no more waiting,” said Deanna Anthony, one of the homeowners involved in the lawsuit. “We’ve been suffering too long without resolution. It’s time to hold them accountable.”
About a year ago, homes on and around Main Street began experiencing water issues.
Since then studies by the state's Department of Environmental Services as well as a group of private citizens called the Hampstead Water Advocates linked the water problems to the operation of HAWC’s Kent Farm well.
In April, HAWC General Manager Charlie Lanza said via email the data collected in the report by the DES is important and "we are committed to working with DES towards the further collection of data going forward to ensure all HAWC customers and neighbors have safe and reliable drinking water."
Calls to Lanza for this story were not returned.
Four wells on the Anthonys' property at 414 Main St. have gone dry. Since HAWC reduced the water it takes from the Kent Farm well, some water has returned to the Anthonys' well, however it has been unusable due to high levels of manganese and iron.
“It smells bad, tastes terrible, and stains everything,” Anthony said in an earlier interview.
The homeowners are seeking money for damages to stained household items, appliances and fixtures.
The suit also asks the court to compel HAWC to stop using its Kent Farm well or to connect the homeowners to the company’s water pipeline at no cost.
Currently, HAWC’s pipeline ends about a mile from the affected homes.
Rachel DeBerardinis contributed to this report.