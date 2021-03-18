HAMPSTEAD – A 40-year-old Hampstead man has been indicted for firing 13 rounds from the sunroof of his moving car while his teenage son sat in the front seat, according to police records.
An arrest warrant written by Hampstead police Det. Adam Dyer says Alex Misael Silva Barrera is facing 13 counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon – one for each time he pulled the trigger – and two counts of endangering a child. The warrant says the charges are the result of an incident on Oct. 11 of last year.
That day, Hampstead police said they were called to the area of 68 Central St. for two reported bursts of gunshots between 8:10 and 8:30 p.m. Officers said they found a gold spent shell casing labeled “9mm Luger, G.F.L” in the road.
In another search of the area with metal detectors, police discovered three more shell casings about 200 yards from where the first was found, they said.
According to Dyer’s report, video surveillance footage from two homes and a nearby Xtra Mart convenience store was crucial in identifying a suspect.
On the convenience store footage, police said they watched Barrera walk into the store and come out with a tall Mike’s Harder black cherry alcoholic drink, which he drank while pumping gas.
A gas station employee later revealed that during her night shift on Oct. 11 into Oct. 12, at about 2 a.m., she found a gold bullet on the ground in front of the gas pump used by Barrera. She said she picked it up and threw it in the trash.
Police shared photos of the suspect and his car with the public, seeking any information.
Dyer said a lieutenant with the Danville Police Department called to say she recognized the man as someone who worked at Casey’s Diner in Plaistow. She said she had seen him there, and also believed the logo on the front of the shirt he wore at the gas station was associated with the diner.
Dyer said he went to the diner Oct. 19 and spoke with Barrera. State business filings list Barrera as a manager there, police said.
“During this interview, Barrera admitted to owning and operating the Dodge Durango. Barrera also admitted to owning a 9mm handgun which he currently possessed inside of his file cabinet in his office at Casey’s Diner,” Dyer said in his report.
Dyer's report continued, “Barrera also admitted that on Sunday Oct. 11, 2020 he had driven to the Xtra Mart along with his eldest son, 15, who was sitting in the front passenger seat.”
Dyer said Barrera later admitted in a recorded interview at the police station that he fired the gun out of the sunroof of the car. He was not pointing at anything specific, he said, just straight up in the air, according to police.