HAMPSTEAD — The Hampstead School Board unanimously approved a policy that prohibits anyone from bringing a gun on campus, adding a layer of precaution to its previous rule that students and staff could not bring firearms to school. The decision, made Tuesday night, took effect immediately.
New Hampshire is one of only three states which does not have a law prohibiting guns on school grounds, along with Wyoming and Hawaii.
The New Hampshire Safe Schools Act prohibits students from possessing a firearm in a safe school zones and requires the expulsion of any student who does. The law does not, however, extend to visitors of the school.
“In the absence of state law providing for it, we felt it was up to us,” said Karen Yasenka, a member of the School Board.“The safety of our students is something we have been working on for a number of years, and this policy was just a natural step.”
Superintendent Earl Metzler said the School Board discussed the potential implementation of the policy for the better part of two years, during which time they researched other schools' practices and state laws. It wasn't wasn’t until the past few months that they started to take action, he said.
“This is not a gun law. It is not meant to infringe on anyone's Second Amendment rights,” Yasenka said. “They just can't carry a gun into our school. The same way a person can't come to our school with an open container of alcohol. We set our policies to keep our people safe. So we worked with our legal council and drafted a plan that we feel protects our students and our staff and does not infringe on anyone’s rights.”
The policy does not apply to law enforcement and school resource officers, and it is only in place during school hours and school-sponsored activities on the premises.
“If another organization in town wants to use the school, the policy is not in place at that time,” Yasenka said. “If they want guns in their event, that's their call. We just don't want them there when the kids are there.”
The Hampstead School District is comprised of Hampstead Central School and Hampstead Middle School. High School students typically attend Pinkerton Academy in Derry. Pinkerton is not part of the Hampstead School District. There is currently no similar policy being proposed for the Timberlane School District, where Metzler is also superintendent.
"The schools have two separate boards," Metzler said. "But I think that this has been a really important move, and this policy can be a model for the rest of the state."
Metzler said there has not been any opposition to the institution of the policy in Hampstead and he doesn’t expect anything dramatic to change.
“Knowing this is a policy might stimulate discussion,” he said. “It might feel a little political, but it’s really not. It’s about student safety.”
Both Metzler and Yasenka applauded the decision, saying they will continue to make proactive changes they believe will better the safety of students and staff members in the Hampstead School District.
“We are very proud to put it forward. Guns and kids don't mix,” Metzler said. “There is no reason to bring a gun into a school with 5-, 6-, 7- and 8-year-olds. There is no place for weapons in our school, whether you have a license to carry or not.”