HAVERHILL — The city’s Hannah Duston monument in GAR Park was damaged in an incident of vandalism overnight Thursday, Haverhill police said, with the words "Haverhill's own monument to genocide'' written on the statue in pink chalk.
Police spokesman Capt. Stephen Doherty said police are investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kyle McCann at 978-373-1212, ext. 1578.
The chalk has since been cleaned, Doherty said.
The vandalism comes on the heels of a debate over Hannah Duston and her place in Haverhill's history. The debate emerged recently during the civil unrest that accompanies the Black Lives Matter movement.
Haverhill resident Judy Matthews recently went before the City Council and asked the governing body to consider moving the statue from the park in the city center to a less public location, where it could be displayed in a more historical context. Matthews said the statue of Colonial woman Duston is offensive to Native Americans and that it glorifies revenge.
“It’s a racist depiction of what may or may not have actually happened in 1697 to people who were caught up in King William’s War,” Matthews said. “It’s a bloodthirsty revenge fantasy and it’s inappropriate.”
Councilors said they sympathized with Matthews but that they had other, more pressing issues to deal with at the time.
Following the council debate, petitions for and against removing the monument surfaced on social media, sparking conversation on community Facebook pages.
In 1697, Duston — or Dustin — and her nursemaid, Mary Neff, were captured in a raid on Haverhill near the end of King William’s War, a conflict among English colonists, French colonists and their Native American allies.
Duston was taken north to an encampment on an island in the Merrimack River in present-day Boscawen, New Hampshire. Along the way, the captors killed Duston’s 6-day-old daughter, according to historians, by dashing the baby’s head against a tree.
According to some contested accounts, after being told that she and her other captives would be “stripped, scourged and made to run a gauntlet while naked” once they arrived at another camp, Duston led an early morning revolt against her captors as they slept.
Using a small ax, or possibly a club, Duston, Neff and an English boy named Samuel Leddardson killed their captors, taking their scalps as proof of their ordeal. They scuttled the natives’ canoes, except for one, then traveled down the Merrimack River, landing in Haverhill where Merrimack River Park is today along Route 110. A stone marker designates the place of her landing.
Jennifer Emerson of Salem, Massachusetts, a historical actress, museum educator and a descendant of Duston, portrays her eighth great-aunt during presentations to school children and others, relaying the details of the raid that changed the course of Duston’s life.
“As it was explained to me, the statue of Hannah Duston was erected to celebrate the strength of Colonial women,” Emerson said.
