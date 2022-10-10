HAVERHILL — Calvary Baptist Church at 13 Ashland St. will hold a Harvest The Seed Fall Festival Saturday, Oct. 15, from noon to 4 p.m. The public is invited to this outdoor event.
The festival will include food, games, crafts, prizes and giveaways of coats, pajamas and gift cards, and music by the Calvary Baptist Praise Team and Just Church Band.
Vendor tables are $20 each. Special partner is Leaving the Streets Ministry.
For more information, contact Lillie Williams at ldwilliams54@gmail.com or 508-663-8933.
Community Breakfast for Seniors is Oct. 19
HAVERHILL — Aspen Hill Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, formerly Wingate Healthcare, will host a complimentary community breakfast for seniors Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 9 a.m. at its center at 190 North Ave. Featuring “Humor & Laughter” by Cynthia Smith, senior community liaison at Element Care. Attendees can meet Aspen Hill staff and learn about the center’s programs. Please RSVP by calling Lynn Fosher at 978-912-9218 or visit AspenHillRehab.com for more information.
Chamber holds annual Public Safety Forum
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber recently hosted its Annual Public Safety Forum at the Haverhill Country Club.
Attendees heard from a host of local law enforcement officials who discussed a variety of topics related to fighting crime in their communities, what they are doing on a regional basis by working together, issues of illegal drugs that are sweeping the country and what steps they are taking, and how crime is down in the Merrimack Valley.
White Cane Safety Day is Oct. 15
HAVERHILL — Blinded war veteran Gerard Boucher of Haverhill reminded drivers about those who are blind and visually impaired, and to recognize the importance of White Cane Safety Day (Oct. 15) as a reminder to be observant of pedestrians who are using white canes or guide dogs when they are out for a walk.
By joint resolution approved on Oct. 6, 1964, the Congress designated Oct. 15 of each year as White Cane Safety Day to recognize the contributions of Americans who are blind or have low vision.
White canes and guide dogs allow the blind and those with low vision to have greater mobility and safety; to travel to their places of work, schools, and home and around the community unassisted.
The Massachusetts White Cane Law requires that drivers should always come to a complete stop when a blind pedestrian is attempting to cross a street; remaining stopped until the person has safely crossed.
Drivers should not honk or attempt to wave the person on and should never pass another vehicle that is stopped.
Chamber networking mixer planned
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a business networking mixer with Benefit Advisors Group Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Renaissance Golf Club, 377 Kenoza St.
Includes appetizers and a cash bar, and business card drawings for door prizes. Bring a raffle prize.
Cost is $10 for members and $20 for future members.
To register or for more information, visit www.merrimackvalley chamber.com.
