The people have passed but their stories remain, says Frank Johnson, 88, author of a recent book about old Windham, “Looking Back.”
On a winter morning, Johnson and his wife, Mary, two retired Salem High School teachers, are visiting their son, Scott, at Johnson’s Highland View Farm on Range Road.
They gather in the farmhouse kitchen like folks always have.
The farm is where Frank grew up, and where his father, Wilfred, grew up, and where Wilfred’s father, George Washington Johnson, lived, and where Scott now lives with his family.
Frank and Mary live nearby on Johnson Street, the other side of Interstate 93, on the backside of what used to be part of the farm before the highway cut it in half in the early 1960s.
A pan of heated water sits on the 1948 white porcelain Home Comfort, a wood-burning stove. The wood heat and the moisture adds a drowsiness to the otherwise vibrant air.
The kitchen runs deep in water and words.
A few feet from the stove and below the floorboards is a rock-walled well dug a century or so ago to save from having to fill pails at the farm’s distant pumps.
At one point Scott pulls up a panel to reveal the dark water just below.
The family dog, an inquisitive and affable rescue pup, hurries over and investigates, looking at the hole and then at the people, and then back at the hole, and so forth.
The farm, which sells flowers, vegetables and ice cream, was once home to dairy cows and hayfields. The farmhouse had 13 rooms for summer boarders eager to escape stifling city heat. Room numbers still hang over doors here.
The kitchen table was known as “The Place.” Stories took wing there. They still do.
All in the family
Frank recalls how neighbors, other farm families, would come calling on a Saturday night after a week of work.
Frank’s father would ask them to pull up a chair while the Johnsons ate their hot dogs and homemade baked beans. No, thank you, they would just as soon stand, they would say.
Before long, the kitchen was full of visitors, standing, while the Johnsons ate and Wilfred told stories.
These stories, and more recent ones, make up “Looking Back,” collected from columns Frank wrote for local publications, Windham Life and the Windham Independent.
Animals and adventures
Horses and cows have a prominent place in the book.
When Frank was little, he rode a pony named Gondy who had belonged to a disabled man, a wagon vendor in Lowell. Children threw rocks and otherwise harassed the pony. Finally, his owner tired of the trouble and gave Gondy, at age 25, to the Johnsons.
Gondy went out of his way to bite children, remembering his tormentors, no doubt. He bit any cows that came his way, too.
When Frank was a little older, he rode his horse Ginger over the country roads
He liked to imagine himself Robin Hood and the Windham woods Sherwood Forest. Searles Castle fit in nicely.
Frank especially enjoyed visiting George Dinsmore who, as a young man, had gone out west to Wyoming and lived in a cabin with his bride, Edith. Soon, their baby girl Dorothy made them a frontier family. Dinsmore was a fur trapper and told Frank about the Old West.
He had his rifle, his horse and his family. Wolves howled at night. Once, while on horseback, Dinsmore found himself pursued by a pack of wolves.
Frank’s stories also include tales from his route delivering milk in Salem at age 16; a story about a lovable bull the Johnsons kept, called Billy the Bull.
Later, Frank flew jets in the Air Force for a few years. Clouds above, clouds below, it was magic, he says.
One day when he was flying at 25,000 feet, a ball of fire, a meteor, passed so close to the cockpit that Frank ducked and hit his nose on the control stick.
A lasting love
Frank and Mary met at the University of New Hampshire. They were singers in the choir.
Mary, a city girl from Manchester, studied math.
Frank, a country boy from Windham, studied fine art, and English and history.
Mary has heard Frank’s stories a thousand times. He is a good storyteller, she says. It’s one of his gifts, part of who he is.
The book is a family endeavor. Mary dug through the archive of family photos to find pictures for the book.
Frank and Mary’s oldest daughter, Tracy Johnson, who lives across the street from her parents on Johnson Road, handles marketing.
Frank and Mary’s daughter Kristan Johnson Bakker, of Leverett, Massachusetts, proofread the text, put it into chapters and got the book published.
Bakker says one of her favorite stories is her father’s telling of a dream he had of his father, Wilfred.
In it, Wilfred is standing in a doorway and he and his son meet and greet each other, and Wilfred pulls on his railroad hat and heads for the kitchen door.
A story that people in Windham knew if they were in town in 1961 was Interstate 93’s arrival.
It brought big changes. One was the growth of residential housing and the end to local farms.
In 1960 there were less than 2,000 people living in Windham and the students went elsewhere to high school; today, its population tops 15,000 residents and it has its own high school, Windham High, which opened in 2009 and now had more than 1,000 students.
Frank and Mary have lived in their house for 60 years. It’s about a half-mile away, as the crow flies, and about three times that, 1.4 miles to drive, bike or walk the roads.
But Frank still comes daily to visit the animals that his son keeps at Highland View — chickens and a horse named Ed and a mammoth steer named Norman.
Frank brings peppermint candy to Ed. The animals all look glad to see him. He pets Ed and Norman and talks to them.
When he leaves, Ed neighs loudly and Norman bellows. Two sprightly geese join the ruckus.
“Looking Back” gives Frank a chance to ruminate on the past and on memory itself.
“There are days, and this is one of them,” he states in its pages, “that memories of days past rise up once more, reminding me that just because something happened so long ago in the past, it is no less important to me than the present tense, today.”
