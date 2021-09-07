SALEM, N.H. — U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan visited ongoing construction at the Salem Depot intersection, near Broadway and Main Street, to highlight the need for similar New Hampshire infrastructure investments.
The project is intended to expand the intersection in order to improve vehicle and pedestrian safety. It is set to be completed this year.
Hassan during the visit highlighted her involvement in bipartisan legislation passed through the Senate intended to provide historic investments to repair and modernize the country’s transportation infrastructure.
“The construction efforts at the Salem Depot intersection are an example of how infrastructure investments can help improve the lives of Granite Staters and visitors alike,” Hassan said in a statement.
“It was great to see firsthand how transportation improvement projects are helping our families, communities, and economy in Salem, and I’m pleased that the Senate recently took a major step forward in expanding support for those kinds of community efforts by passing a once-in-a-generation infrastructure package.”
She said the legislation marks a record $110 billion investment to fix roads, bridges and highways in addition to road safety.
In Salem, the project will improve both aesthetics and functionality, fixing traffic flow and providing walkable space. It also aims to help emergency vehicles pass through the intersection more quickly when they respond to calls on the west side of town.