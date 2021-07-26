Hatem-Roy nationally recognized for Elder Services work

LAWRENCE — Joan Hatem-Roy has had a busy last three years — and the National Association of Area Agencies on Aging took notice.
As CEO of Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley and North Shore, Hatem-Roy serves more than 40,000 individuals annually as the leader of the largest area agency on aging in New England. So when she navigated elders in the region through not only the 2018 Columbia Gas disaster that wreaked havoc on Lawrence, Andover and North Andover, but also the COVID-19 pandemic and also a company merger, it was worthy of a big-time honor.
Last week, the National Association of Area Agencies on Aging presented Hatem-Roy with the Excellence in Leadership Award for her work “advancing the mission of the Older Americans Act and preparing communities for our nation’s rapidly aging population,” according to a statement from Elder Services. Hatem-Roy was nominated by staff at Elder Services and selected for the national award by a panel of her peers. She did not know she was being nominated.
“Joan’s leadership was evident and impactful (through the gas disaster, pandemic and merger with neighboring agency North Shore Elder Services), and I am so pleased to present this award to a true leader in the field of aging,” said National Association of Area Agencies on Aging CEO Sandy Markwood, who presented the award during the association’s national conference. “In more than 20 years of executive leadership, she has made Elder Services a leader in the aging field, and a role model in its organization, creativity, and delivery of life-changing services.”
A Methuen native, Hatem-Roy has worked at Elder Services for more than 38 years. When the Merrimack Valley and North Shore Elder Services agencies merged in 2019, Hatem-Roy broadened outreach into 28 cities and towns, grew Elder Services’ operating budget to nearly $100 million and increased staff to nearly 500 employees, according to a statement from her company.
“So many of us have been working under challenging circumstances this past year, and I am so humbled to be recognized,” Hatem-Roy said. “This award represents the staff, board of directors, and countless donors, partners, and volunteers who work tirelessly for our mission.”
Hatem-Roy also created a social work licensure program at Elder Services that was later adopted statewide, according to a statement from Elder Services. She was also recognized nationally in 2019 for her creation of the Healthy Living Center of Excellence, which features evidence-based programming across New England.
Elder Services assists local seniors, caregivers and families with access to financial and health services, living arrangements and access to food, health care and other benefits. They contract with 70 different care providers across the state and work with area hospitals to link patients up with services after being discharged from healthcare settings. Elder Services also helps seniors find ways to continue to live at home as they age and provide alternatives to nursing home care.