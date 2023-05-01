SALEM — Tuscan Village is hosting mother and daughter wreath making class on May 13, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Tuscan Village Lake Park, 9 Via Toscana.
Enjoy a beverage and light eats while making a premium silk wreath outdoors.
Each ticket includes a custom grape vine weather with summer-inspired flowers, instruction and all the tools needed to make the wreath in the class taught by Humbled Door.
Derry Diamond players kick off season
DERRY — It’s a rite of spring when youth making up teams in the Derry Diamond Athletic Association ready for a new season of play.
The season for the association, formerly Derry Little League, opened officially on Saturday, April 15.
The day started with a parade of teams marching from MacGregor Park down through town and on to opening day ceremonies at O’Hara Field.
The 2023 season has more than 400 players enrolled in softball and baseball, ranging in age from 6 to 16, the largest number of players the league has seen, officials said.
League officials added 2023 is also an important one as chief umpire Rob Hall will be traveling to Williamsport, Pennsylvania later in the summer to help officiate the annual Little League World Series.
Atkinson hosts annual kids fishing derby
ATKINSON — The 2023 kids fishing derby will be on Saturday, May 13, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Town Hall Pond.
Registration starts at 7:30 a.m.
The derby is open to children up to 12 years old.
Prizes are awarded to whoever catches the first fish, along with the most fish, the longest fish, the shortest fish and the most unusual fish.
Visit atkinson.recdesk.com/community/home for more information or contact Noriko Yoshida-Travers at 603-362-1098 or commrec@atkinson-nh.gov.
Newton to hold townwide yard sale
NEWTON — A town-wide yard sale is planned for Saturday, May 13, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To participate, email your name and address to recreation@newtonnh.net.
The Recreation Commission will provide signs for participants. They will be made available at the Gale Library or the front porch of town Hal from May 10 to May 12 during business hours.
The Center for Life Management to welcome known meteorologist
ATKINSON — A prominent, nationally-known meteorologist will be the keynote speaker when The Center for Life Management in Derry holds a fundraiser on Thursday, June 8, at the Atkinson Resort and Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive.
Meteorologist, author and storyteller Ginger Zee of ABC News and “Good Morning America” is the guest speaker and will share her own struggles with anorexia, abusive relationships and depression.
The Center for Life Management has been providing comprehensive behavioral and mental health care to the region for more than 50 years and offering help for those of all ages.
Tickets are $100 per person and available at bit.ly/GingerZeeBehindtheSmile.
Tables and sponsorships are available. Most sponsorships include access to a private welcome reception with Zee before the event.
For more information contact Melissa Ballard Sullivan at 603-956-0770 or email her at mballardsullivan@clmnh.org.
Registration now open for Plaistow summer recreation
PLAISTOW — Registration opens today to residents for summer recreation, which takes place June 26 to August 11.
The program is for children ages five to 13.
For residents, it is $130 per week.
All registrations are accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Tuition must be paid in full at time of registration.
Non-residents can sign up beginning on June 1.
Fireworks set in Windham
WINDHAM — The community will host its fireworks display on Wednesday, June 28, with festivities starting at 7:15 p.m. at the Windham High School, 64 London Bridge Road.
The parking lot opens at 5:30 p.m.
The night will also include other fun activities, music and food vendors.
Music featuring the Souled Out Show Band begins at 7:15 p.m.
Contact Windham Recreation for information at 603-965-1208 or email recreation@windhamnh.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.