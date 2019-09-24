MCAS results for communities across the Merrimack Valley are starting to be released, with Haverhill and Andover school officials saying they are pleased with the scores.
Officials from those two communities released information Tuesday morning that shows:
Haverhill's Tilton Elementary School, for the second year in a row, exceeded expectations for student academic growth and again is one of the most improved schools in the state. Students at Tilton, located in a lower-income area, have struggled with MCAS before the city began special academic programs there.
Andover's High Plain Elementary School was designated as a School of Recognition for improved MCAS scores and exceeding goals, while South Elementary School was recognized by the state as a School of Recognition for high achievement.
At a press conference Tuesday morning, Haverhill Superintendent Margaret Marotta announced the city no longer has any schools in need of assistance with MCAS and that "all our schools are doing well" with scores on the standardized test.
"A rising tide raises all ships and we're hoping to continue to improve across all schools in the city," she said while congratulating Tilton for the improvement it made.
Andover Superintendent Sheldon Berman noted that individual schools within his district were all classified as "not requiring assistance or intervention" with MCAS.
Community MCAS results are available on the state's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education website. Parents can expect to receive their children's individual scores in a few weeks, school officials said.
Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini and school officials gathered in front of Tilton School Tuesday morning to congratulate teachers for their efforts to improve MCAS scores, which are indicators that Tilton students are growing academically and are achieving at a rate that exceeded the state's goals for the school.
"Tilton is the second-highest achieving school in the city and the most improved," the mayor said, noting that school officials are preparing to release information about the highest achieving school in the city.
Fiorentini said the MCAS measures two things: improvement and achievement.
"The richest cities always have the highest achievement," he said, adding that MCAS scores reflect the socioeconomic status of parents.
For third-grade English Language Arts, 54 percent of Tilton students met or exceeded expectations on MCAS, an increase of 14 percent over 2018.
For fourth-grade English Language Arts, 49 percent of Tilton students met or exceeded expectations, an increase of 19 percent over 2018.
In mathematics, 49 percent of Tilton third-graders met or exceeded expectations, an increase of 19 percent over 2018, while 60 percent of fourth graders met or exceeded expectations, a 33 percent increase over 2018.
Fiorentini told teachers that despite having the lowest-income population of students in the city, they outperformed expectations. He presented his Mayor's Excellence in Education Award to Tilton Principal Bonnie Antkowiak, saying this was the first time he's presented a school with the award two years in a row.
Antkowiak credited teachers with turning around a school that was struggling to meet state goals for MCAS improvement. She said the school has a challenging population, including a high percentage of children from low-income families and children who are English Language Learners.
"We have students from all different areas of life that meet, just like at the high school," Antkowiak said. "Our philosophy is: If you live in Haverhill, everybody has the same expectations and goals, and we find different ways to get you there."
Fiorentini noted that a turnaround grant that was in effect for two years provided Tilton with a variety of additional support services for students and that this year, although the grant has expired, an increased school district budget allowed those services to continue.
Antkowiak said those support services include a writing coach, a reading interventionist, lead teachers for "positive behavior intervention," additional aides for kindergarten classes, professional development for teachers and supplies such as Chromebooks.
Berman announced that as a district, Andover schools are classified as meeting or exceeding its targets, the highest classification a district can receive.
He said the state named High Plain Elementary as a School of Recognition for big improvements in MCAS scores and exceeding targets, and that South Elementary School was recognized by the state as a School of Recognition for high achievement. High Plain and South Elementary are two of only 67 schools statewide to receive these honors, Berman said.
In 2018, West Elementary School was honored as a School of Recognition, he said.
"Building on the progress from last year’s scores, our students’ 2019 MCAS results are extraordinary," Berman said. "Elementary students in all categories are showing major gains in reading. Through investments in our core reading program, as well as strategic interventions and diagnostics for struggling readers, we have seen great return on our investment."
"Many of our schools performed very well in terms of student achievement and/or exceeded targets across many indicators," he said.
Watch eagletribune.com and print editions of The Eagle-Tribune for more on MCAS scores from local communities.