HAVERHILL — The City Clerk’s office will hold Early Voting for the upcoming Primary Election from Saturday, Aug. 27, to Friday, Sept. 2. All Early Voting will occur in the old RMV office located in the basement of City Hall. The office is most easily accessible from the Newcomb Street side of the building.
Early Voting Dates & Times: Saturday, Aug. 27, and Sunday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Monday, Aug. 29, and Tuesday, Aug,. 30, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 1, and Friday, Sept. 2, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The last date and time to register and be eligible to vote in the Sept. 6 State Primary Election is Saturday, Aug. 27, at 5 p.m. The last day to request a Vote By Mail ballot is Monday, Aug. 29, by 5 p.m.
To check your voter registration status, visit www.sec.state.ma.us/voterregistrationsearch or call the City Clerk’s office at 978-374-2312.
Mary Immaculate Guild launches membership campaign
LAWRENCE — The Mary Immaculate Guild Inc., a community service organization that supports Mary Immaculate’s Nursing/Restorative Center, recently launched its Love and Loyalty Membership Campaign and invites others to join them. The Guild was established to assist the Center in carrying out its mission and improve the lives of its residents through service and fundraising. This organization is open to both men and women interested in this type of community service.
Outgoing Guild president, Diane Shikrallah, described Mary Immaculate as a true gem in the community and expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to spread the word about Mary Immaculate and the important services it offers to the community.
Newly elected president, Joseph Bourque, who has deep roots in Lawrence, said he looks forward to giving back by collaboratively working with members to help fulfill Mary Immaculate’s mission and goals.
Guild members contribute annual dues and attend the annual dinner; serve as a liaison to others to advance programs, services and care, and join with like-minded business and community members in service to the community by working with MI Guild Officers and Directors.
To learn more about the MI Guild and its Love and Loyalty Membership Campaign, visit mihcs.org/guild.
Dinner and silent auction planned
HAVERHILL — Bethany Community Services will hold “Growing Together at Merrimack Place,” a dinner and silent auction fundraiser Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Bradford Country Club.
The event will feature ShoeStories, a silent auction benefiting Bethany Communities campaign to build Merrimack Place, an addition of affordable housing, and the Cogswell ArtSpace.
Auction items include decorative pieces and functional items crafted by local artists, residents, and Bethany team members. The antique shoe molds used in the making of this art are relics of a bygone era when Haverhill was the Queen Slipper City, and thousands of shoes were handcrafted in the many factories downtown.
Social hour and silent auction is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., followed by dinner, a program and an auction from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Guest speaker is Del Gilbert of the Accelerated Excellence online academy, who will present “Thrive! 3 Ways to Win at Work and Life.”
Tickets are $125 each and can be ordered at bethanycommunities.org/news-views-events, or by check payable to Bethany Community Services Inc., 10 Phoenix Row, 4th floor, Haverhill, MA 01832.
Fall craft fair planned outside Plaistow Public Library
PLAISTOW — The Friends of the Plaistow Library will host an outdoor fall craft fair Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the library’s grounds. Rain date is Sept. 24.
Vendors will have gourmet food, wood crafts, home goods, jewelry and more on hand. There will also be a petting zoo.
All proceeds will benefit the Friends of the Plaistow Library.
Topsfield Fair to sell discounted tickets online, at ticket booth
TOPSFIELD — The 204th Topsfield Fair announced its pre-fair ticket pricing and has introduced a new electronic ticket system.
Tickets purchased will now be sent straight to fairgoers’ computers or phones — just present the barcode at the ticket gate.
Discount admission tickets, good for any day during the Fair’s run from Sept. 30 to Oct. 10 are available for $15 plus a $2 convenience fee at TopsfieldFair.org. A three-day pass is $45 plus a $3 convenience fee. Children under eight are free with a paying adult.
The Fair is also offering discounted ride tickets — 10 rides for $30 before fees. There is a limit of five pre-fair ride tickets per order. Discounted tickets can also be purchased fee-free at the Fair’s ticket booth.
