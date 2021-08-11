HAVERHILL — The next Art Walk taking place throughout the downtown is Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m.
Ruth's House will have the Kona Ice Truck from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., freshly popped popcorn and a collaborative sidewalk chalk art project. Also featured is pottery by Helen Duncan and paintings by Amy Pearce,
Art displays and live music will be featured at various locations throughout the downtown.
For a complete list of Art Walk events taking place on Saturday, and a map to each location, visit www.creativehaverhill.org/haverhill-art-walk.
Free art show with live music is Thursday
HAVERHILL — Bethany Communities will present Art & Music Through the Age of COVID on Thursday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the courtyard of Phoenix Row, which is located next to the MVRTA bus station in downtown Washington Square.
This free event is open to the public and will feature a display of resident art along with live music.
Live music this Saturday night
BYFIELD — The Byfield Community Arts Center will present folk music performer Mike Vitale on Saturday.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the music starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 at the door. Beer and wine, coffee and snacks are served in the Cat Cafe.
The Byfield Community Arts Center is located at 7 Central St.
Ghost hunt and UFO watch planned for Saturday night
HAVERHILL — The Essex County Ghost Project in partnership with Granite Sky will hold a combination ghost hunt and UFO watch at the Hilldale Cemetery on Saturday. Gates open at 8 p.m. for this "Ghosts and Greys" event, which begins at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person and all proceeds support the Hilldale Cemetery restoration fund. For more information call Thomas Spitalere at 978-376-2807.
Free training for trauma response volunteers
ANDOVER — The Trauma Intervention Program of the Merrimack Valley is recruiting volunteers who are willing to help provide emotional and practical support to victims of traumatic events and their families in the first few hours after a tragedy.
TIP is offering free training classes, a total of 60 hours, to be held Sept. 9 through 12 and Sept. 14 through 19.
The TIP program partners with first responders, police and fire departments and three hospitals in the Merrimack Valley.
For more information, contact Lea Savely at 508-596-7856 or lsavely@tipmvofmass.org.