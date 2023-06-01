HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Art Walk takes place Saturday, June 3, from 1 to 7 p.m. in and around the downtown. The Art Walk highlights local businesses, forgotten alleyways, and underutilized spaces with an artist market, plein air painting, exhibitions, demonstrations and music performances.
Here is a schedule of events: Family Fun from 1 to 5 p.m. in Columbus Park; Artist Market with live music from 1 to 5 p.m. in the alleyways between 59 and 89 Washington St.; Live music from 1 to 6 p.m. in Washington Square; Local artists and artisans from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Winged Rabbit, 53 Wingate St.; Mas Fuertes Unidos (Stronger United) Art Show from 1 to 7 p.m. at 90 Washington St., second floor; Kevin Angulo live mural installation from 1 to 7 p.m. behind the MeVa parking garage, 43 Granite St.; Art show by Mark Mannheimer from 3 to 6 p.m. at SJ Art Gallery, 43 Washington St.,; Pub Walk, art demonstrations and libations from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Peddler’s Daughter, Keon’s, The Tap, Barking Dog Ale House, G’s and Casa Blanca; Italian Heritage Walking Tour at 4:30 p.m. in front of the MeVa bus stop in Washington Square and a Haverhill Art Walk Toast is at 6 p.m. at Casa Blanca. The Art Walk is supported by the Haverhill Cultural Council and Mass Cultural Council.
For more information visit creativehaverhill.org/haverhill-art-walk.
Zero Waste Day set for Saturday
ANDOVER — The towns of North Andover and Andover will jointly hold a zero waste day event at the Andover Landing, 400 Brickstone Square, Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to noon. This event is rain or shine. Items collected at past events include clothing, furniture and houseware. The event is open to all, not just Andover residents.
For more information visit andoverma.gov/ZWD.
Gay Pride Flag Raising is Thursday
HAVERHILL — In recognition of June being Gay Pride Month, the city will host a pride flag raising ceremony on Thursday, June 1, at 4 p.m. in front of City Hall, 4 Summer St. The public is invited.
City Councilor Tom Sullivan is organizing the event and will offer a welcome speech and the Rev. Donna Spencer Collins will offer greetings and a blessing. Mayor James Fiorentini will present remarks and will introduce Haverhill Police Officer Desiray Caracoglia, head of the department’s new LGBTQIA+ unit. Caracoglia will discuss the unit’s mission.
Carol Ireland of the Violence, Intervention and Prevention (VIP) program will present local Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) leaders Chelsea Daigle and Patrick Sainato, who started LGBTQ youth groups in Haverhill’s public schools. A dinner buffet at Hans Garden on Washington Street is from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. and is sponsored by the DEI Committee at Pentucket Bank. Eastern Bank will provide swag, including sunglasses, wrist bands, bandanas, and fans.
Spring craft fair is Saturday
AMESBURY — The second spring craft fair will be held on the lawn of the Main Street Congregational Church, 145 Main St., on Saturday, June 3. Vendors will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. displaying a variety of handmade treasures and art. Rain date is Sunday, June 4.
The Church Ladies will be providing snacks and lunch.
For more information contact Heidi at 978-457-0208 or bamfvending@gmail.com.
International poster exhibit at the public library
HAVERHILL — The public library is presenting an international poster exhibit titled “Ban the Bomb” June 2 to 29. The exhibit is from the collection of Stephen Lewis. The museum is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is fully accessible.
For more information call 978-373-1586. This program is supported in part by a grant from the Haverhill Cultural Council, which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council and a donation by Painters District Council 35.
Cultural Arts Day on the Freeman Trail is Saturday
HAVERHILL — Whittier’s Birthplace will host a family-friendly celebration of cultural arts at each of the 13 stops along the half mile Freeman Memorial trail on the Birthplace property on Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Experience poets, musicians, visual artists, and more outdoors. This event is supported by a Mass Cultural Council’s Festivals Grant.
