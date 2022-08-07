HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Art Walk returns Aug. 13 with hula hooping, walking tours, art exhibits, sea shanties and more.
This popular community event occurs on the second Saturday of the month from June to October, from 3 to 6 p.m. Art Walk highlights local businesses, forgotten alleyways, and underutilized spaces with plein air painting, exhibitions, demonstrations, and music performances.
This month the Winged Rabbit on Wingate Street welcomes oil painter Diane Maroun. Up the block at Columbus Park, enjoy live music by Neck Dive while hula hooping with Rosemary Smith. Those age 21 and over can cross Washington Street to see the budding competition results on display at Stem.
Humble Healings joins the route this month with a pop-up by Maxella Designs during their wellness lounge. If you missed the opportunity to have your portrait taken last month, walk upstairs to The Yoga Tree where Jess Furtado will be snapping photos for “Second Nature: Portraits of Resilience,” a community portrait project.
Casa Blanca restaurant features Maria Rodriguez, the art coordinator at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, who will be hosting artists Jaelen Rodriguex and Erick McGee.
Live Music and entertainment in Washington Square will be presented by POSE (Power of Self Education) and across the street, the Buttonwoods Museum will host a walking tour of Essex and Wingate Streets at 4:30 p.m. Nearby Shoe Town Art Center returns with a faculty and student exhibit and sidewalk sale.
Michael LaBranche and Trixie Knight are bringing their plein air talent to Kreuger’s Restaurant on Essex Street along with live music by Kenny Breirley.
Once again, G’s Restaurant on Washington Street brings the action to their patio with the Irish sea shanty group, Jug of Punch, while also featuring work by artist Sema Pulin. Bring your friends and wrap up the Art Walk with a 6 p.m. toast!
All businesses along the route, spanning Washington, Wingate, Essex and Emerson streets are also invited to participate. With support from the Art Walk coordinator, participating businesses will host events best suited for their space and individual goals. This program is hosted by Creative Haverhill to support the artists and businesses of Haverhill while helping to activate the downtown.
Follow the Haverhill Art Walk Facebook page to see updates and programming details.
Haverhill Art Walk is a grant-funded program made possible by the Haverhill Cultural Council and the Mass Cultural Council. Artists, musicians, and businesses are invited to participate by visiting www.creativehaverhill.org/haverhill-art-walk or by emailing Hailey Moschella at haverhillartwalk@gmail.com.
For more information and a calendar of events, visit online at www.creativehaverhill.org/haverhill-art-walk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.