HAVERHILL — Downtown’s Riverfront Cultural District will again host the Haverhill Art Walk beginning Saturday, June 11.
The celebration of creativity provides local artists an opportunity to showcase their work in both public outdoor spaces and indoor locations.
The Art Walk will take place on the second Saturday of each month from June through October, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees follow a route along Washington, Wingate, Essex and Emerson streets, where local businesses will host exhibitions and demonstrations. Also along the route, artists will be engaged in plein air painting, working on canvases in natural light and conditions.
“The programming changes each month,” said event coordinator and co-founder Hailey Moschella. “Different artists. You might see a new business participating along the route.”
Creative Haverhill hosts the event which is supported by the Haverhill Cultural Council and the Mass Cultural Council.
Moschella points to live music as a crucial component of the program.
“Each month, each performance will have a different flavor,” she says. The kick-off event features Jonee Earthquake Band with an eclectic mix of rockabilly, punk, and surf rock to Washington Square.
The John Greenleaf Whittier House will sponsor pop-up poetry performances to coincide with the Art Walk. Readings will be held at 3:30 and 5 p.m. in the alley next to the Barking Dog on Washington Street. Haverhill poets will share their work along with that of Whittier.
June’s installment of the event will include “Architect Alleyways”, created by architect Kyle Tornow of Fishbrook Design and Jimmy Carbone of Craft Haverhill. Participants can bring their imagination to sketch sessions in historic alleyways along the route. A sketch reveal party follows at SJ Consulting on 43 Washington St.
Moschella proudly notes one downtown restaurant has continuously exhibited local artwork since the first Haverhill Art Walk. G’s Texas Southern Flare exhibits a new artist each month, something Moschella believes demonstrates both the spirit of the Art Walk and the character of the city.
“It’s the whole community doing it together,” she says. “There’s such a beautiful, thriving community here. I love who we are in Haverhill.”
