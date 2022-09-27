HAVERHILL — The city has received its second major Green Communities grant — $192,000 — mainly to make energy-saving weatherization improvements at three schools, three fire stations, the Haverhill High School pool building, the Citizens Center and to purchase electric vehicles for City Hall inspectors.
Mayor James Fiorentini said the weatherization projects and electric vehicles are the latest environmentally-friendly initiatives by his administration that have included electric vehicle charging stations at City Hall, a new stretch of the Fiorentini Bradford Rail Trail, and an ambitious tree-planting program.
Other area communities received awards as well, including Andover, $98,618; Newburyport, $36,867; Boxford, $61,305, and Merrimac, $70,089.
This second Green Communities grant from the state Department of Energy Resources follows Haverhill’s inception as a “Green Community” and initial award of $315,000 to make other energy-saving upgrades in 2019, Fiorentini said.
The mayor said the new grant will fund the following weatherization projects: $76,927 for Haverhill High School; $21,317 for the Greenleaf School; $26,592 for the Nettle Middle School; $18,701 for the Charles C. White High School Pool; $8,817 for the 16th Ave Fire Station; $3,495 for the Water Street Fire Station; $2,879 for the High Street Fire Station; $5,581 for the Citizen’s Center and $22,500 to go towards the purchase of three electric vehicles for city inspectors.
Haverhill’s award was part of $6.3 million in 2022 Green Communities competitive grants to 51 Massachusetts municipalities announced by the Baker-Polito Administration.
“Supporting cities and towns as they implement local projects that reduce long-term energy costs and carbon emissions is essential to helping Massachusetts meet its aggressive climate goals and achieve net-zero emissions in 2050,” Gov. Charlie Baker said while announcing the new Green Communities grants. “Massachusetts continues to be a national leader in climate action and our administration is committed to supporting energy efficiency and renewable energy projects that make the Commonwealth a cleaner, healthier, and more affordable place to live.”
Under the Green Communities Act, cities and towns must meet specific criteria to be designated a Green Community and receive funding. The grants provide financial support for energy efficiency and renewable energy projects that further clean energy goals, according to the mayor's office.
Haverhill’s 2019 Green Communities grant included a detailed plan and list of projects to reduce the city’s energy use and spending by 20 percent over five years, the mayor said.
The new Haverhill grant is the result of an ongoing collaboration between the mayor’s office, state DOER, the city’s Energy Consultant Orlando Pacheco, the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission, private contractor Energy Source, and National Grid.
Statewide, more than half of the communities in the latest round of grants included at least one vehicular project. Massachusetts communities are installing 12 charging stations, replacing 18 gas-powered police cruisers with hybrid SUV police cruisers, and replacing seven gas-powered vehicles with battery-electric vehicles. The annual greenhouse gas emissions reduction from these vehicular projects is 231 tons, and the lifetime reduction is 1,158 tons, officials said.
“The recent increase in oil and natural gas pricing makes the transition to efficient clean technologies critical for both municipal budgets and the state’s transition to a net-zero economy,” Department of Energy Resources Commissioner Patrick Woodcock said. “The grants awarded to these 51 communities continue to refocus on municipalities’ building and transportation emissions and will provide an investment in their economies while working to move the Commonwealth to a clean energy future.”
