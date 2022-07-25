HAVERHILL — Haverhill Brightside has launched its new Adopt-A-Tree Program for residents to take part in with the aim to advance the beautification of the city.
Under the program, residents can adopt one of the city’s planted trees of their choice and pay a fee to Nunan’s Florist and Greenhouse for the watering and care of the tree for the first season. Adopters also have the option to have their name displayed on a metal sign by the tree.
Lynda Brown, the director of Haverhill Brightside, the city’s beautification organization, said she is “thrilled” about the execution of the ongoing program and the opportunity it brings for enhancing the city.
“‘I’m very passionate about this program,” Brown said. “Residents, business owners and people from social organizations that want to be a part of the beautification of Haverhill can jump on board in any capacity.”
The program runs in conjunction with the Public Works Department, Brown said, a push on Mayor James Fiorentini’s initiative to boost tree planting throughout the city.
Haverhill has recently been looking to spread its urban tree cover. So far, the state Department of Conservation and Recreation has planted trees throughout the city and an outside company has identified 1,000 locations for trees, said interim DPW Director Robert Ward in an email. The city’s new sidewalks also offer openings for trees.
Around 30 trees have been planted by the PWD around Haverhill for the program and will continue to expand as the warmer weather rolls out, Brown said.
Brown said since the program’s launch date on July 13, five people have adopted trees.
“I’m really happy about (the adopters),” Brown said. “The more the word gets out there, the more about the awareness and impact of someone adopting a tree.”
Haverhill Brightside’s new program marks a resemblance to previous efforts made to beautify the city, Brown said. The organization earlier on directed their Adopt-A-Park program, where residents had the chance to adopt small sites throughout Haverhill.
“Adopt-A-Tree is right in with what we do,” Brown said.
“Having more trees in the city, a high urban area, is wonderful and beneficial … it helps with the quality of the area and it provides food and habitat for our wildlife,” Brown said.
Interested tree adopters are asked to contact Haverhill Brightside at 978-374-2356 or email at brightside@cityofhaverhill.com
