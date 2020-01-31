HAVERHILL — An incident involving transportation of a Moody School preschool student has prompted public school officials to review school transportation policies.
The situation involving the child was “resolved quickly and to the parent's satisfaction,” according to a written statement from Assistant Superintendent Michael Pfifferling. He refused to elaborate on specifics of the incident.
School Committee members were not informed of the issue until after an Eagle-Tribune inquiry was made to the superintendent's office.
“The safety and well-being of our students is a top priority and clearly that standard was not lived up to,” School Committee member Scott Wood said, adding that he looks forward to an explanation from the administration when the committee meets Feb. 13.
In his written statement, Pfifferling said an investigation into the incident is ongoing “to assure all policies and procedures were followed and to review any corrective action that may need to be taken.”
When reached for comment Friday, North Reading Transportation CEO John McCarthy said the bus involved in the incident was not a bus from his company. His company has the Haverhill School Department transportation contract and handles the majority of student busing to the city's public schools.
Because school officials refused to give more information about the incident, it was unclear whose bus or other vehicle involving the child is in question. The School Department does own some student transportation vehicles.