HAVERHILL — Due to a winter storm scheduled to hit this area early Friday morning and is expected to last through mid-afternoon, Haverhill Public Schools have canceled classes and all after-school activities for the day. Significant snow accumulation is predicted for this area.
Mobile Health Clinic offers free vaccinations
LAWRENCE — The city's Mobile Health Unit is offering vaccination clinics on the following dates and locations:
The O’Connell South Common, all this week through Saturday, Jan. 8, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Mt. Vernon Park, Monday through Saturday (Jan. 10 to 15) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Riverfront State Park, Monday through Saturday (Jan. 17 to 22) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
The clinic is free, however, bring your insurance card if you have one although insurance is not required.
Lifelong Learning programs offered via Zoom
NORTH ANDOVER — The North Andover Senior Center is offering a two-part lecture series on The War of 1812 and the Spanish American War, which will be presented via Zoom on Wednesdays, Feb. 2 and March 2 at 6 p.m. by Professor Paolo DiGregorio.
He will examine the causes, direction, and results of the War of 1812 in the first lecture, then in the second will discuss how America emerged as an international player during the Spanish American War. DiGregorio is associate professor of history at Bridgewater State University. To register call the North Andover Senior Center at 978-688-9560.
Events at Lawrence Heritage State Park
LAWRENCE — Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitor Center is offering a variety of educational events this month. Located at 1 Jackson St., all programs are free and open to the public. An adult must accompany children. Inclement weather cancels outdoor programs. Reasonable accommodations upon advance request. The Visitor Center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Learn about the history and development of Lawrence, one of the nation’s first planned industrial cities. The 22-minute film is shown on request. Visit the Gallery for temporary art and historical exhibits.
Visit the Community Gallery for a program titled “175 Years of Organized Catholic Worship in Lawrence, 1846 to 2021,” by Rich Padova. Learn about the development of Catholic worship in Lawrence from the founding of the city to present day. Located on the third floor of the Visitor Center.
Great Stone Dam tours are Jan. 10, 17, 24, and 31, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Walk through the city's historic mill district, through Pemberton Park, and leading to the base of the Great Stone Dam while learning about the water power system for the textile mills. Weather permitting. Best for teens and older.
Guided museum tours are Tuesdays, Jan. 11, 18, and 25 from 10 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 3 p.m.; Thursdays, Jan. 6, 13, 20, and 27 from 10 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 3 p.m. Explore the permanent exhibit about the planned city of Lawrence and its role in American industrialization, immigration, and labor history, with emphasis on water power and the textile industry. Open to all ages.
Kidleidoscope, for kids (accompanied by an adult) ages 3 to 6, is offered Wednesdays, Jan. 5, 12, 19, and 26 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Program includes a story and activity. Whenever possible, activities will be outdoors, meeting in the adjacent Visitor Center courtyard. In case of bad weather, activities will be in the Community Room, with social distancing. No shared materials/items. Siblings and friends welcome.
For more information send email to nicole.mcgovern@mass.gov. Visit www.mass.gov/locations/lawrence-heritage-state-park. Parking is free in the Visitor Center Parking Lot between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.