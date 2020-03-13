HAVERHILL — Public school students in Haverhill will remain out of the classroom for two weeks, Superintendent Margaret Marotta said Friday in an email to families.
Emphasizing that no confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the city, Marotta called the closure “unprecedented” when letting students and parents know school will be called off and learning shifted online.
According to a joint statement from Marotta and Mayor James Fiorentini, students will be able to continue their curriculum as seamlessly as possible. HC Media Channel 99 plans to air elementary, middle and high school appropriate enrichment activities starting to Monday.
Students can also access their current ST Math, Envisions and Stem Scops online programs.
Plans for breakfast and lunch distribution and other community support services are being arranged and will be announced as soon as possible, Marotta and Fiorentini said.
In the meantime, the pair stressed common sense when dealing with the public health emergency, encouraging that all events with more than 200 attendees be postponed.
“We encourage people to wash hands frequently and to keep social distance, defined as 6 feet of distance away for others,” they said.
Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School also canceled classes for two weeks through at least Friday, March 27.