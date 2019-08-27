HAVERHILL — Because of the threat of the EEE virus, school officials have decided all after-school activities and sports will end at 7 p.m. until Sept. 30.
All school facilities, including the high school track and various playing fields, will close at 7 p.m., also until Sept. 30.
The decision comes after the city’s Board of Health recommended that all nighttime outdoor events, activities and sports practices and games be cancelled or postponed until further notice, in response to a dead horse infected with the EEE virus found Monday in Methuen.
Mayor James Fiorentini stressed that no mosquitoes infected with EEE have been found this year in Haverhill, but that the Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control District will conduct supplemental trapping and testing of mosquitoes this week in the city.
The mosquito control district, of which Haverhill is a member, will also be spraying catch basins and other fresh water areas in Haverhill with larvicide this week, the mayor said.
Residents are advised to stay indoors from dusk to dawn, to the extent possible, until the first frost.
The public is urged to take precautions against mosquito bites including avoiding outdoor activities from dusk to dawn, using insect repellant, and wearing long sleeves and long pants. Residents are also urged to check their properties for unattended containers of standing water, which may attract mosquitoes.
More information is available at www.mass.gov/service-details/west-nile-virus-wnv and at www.nemassmosquito.org.
