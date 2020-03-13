HAVERHILL — Students scheduled to take the SAT at Haverhill High School tomorrow morning, March 14, should not show up, according to the school's test coordinator Barry Mooers.
"We got the notification that the high school is going to be closed tomorrow, meaning it'll be closed for testing," he said.
Many area schools have announced closures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, known as COVID-19.
Mooers said a makeup date for the college admission test was not immediately set.
This story will be updated when more information is available regarding other Massachusetts and New Hampshire test centers.