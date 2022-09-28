HAVERHILL— At 99% complete, the extended Fiorentini Rail Trail is open to the public.
Mayor James Fiorentini hosted a ribbon-cutting on Sept. 22 with more than 60 people in attendance, in front of the Crescent Yacht Club to celebrate completion of the latest stretch of the city’s popular recreational pathway along the Bradford side of the Merrimack River.
The $1.3 million state-funded project extended the trail approximately 1,100 feet from the Basiliere Bridge on Route 125 to Railroad Street.
The latest stretch adds to the existing mile-long developed trail that runs opposite the downtown side of the Merrimack River between the Comeau and Basiliere bridges.
In a social media post, Fiorentini thanked the Rail Trail Advisory Committee, which he said did a "fantastic job" in pushing for this trail and designing it, and also thanked the Crescent Yacht Club, which hosted the event and provided food and drinks.
Also at the event and supporting the project was state Rep. Linda Dean Campbell, who the mayor said has been a huge supporter who helped win funding for the project; state Rep. Andy Vargas; state Sen. Barry Finegold; staff for Sen. Diana DiZoglio and state Rep. Christina Minicucci, and Haverhill City Councilors Melinda Barrett and Joseph Bevilacqua.
Fiorentini said trails are designed by the city but construction is paid for by the state.
"Our vision is a rail trail that connects to Groveland, then from Groveland to Georgetown and to the Borders to Boston series of rail trails," he said.
Additionally, plans are already in the works to extend the trail further east along the river, past the yacht club and former Haverhill Paperboard site to the Groveland Community Trail, which is currently under construction, the mayor said.
The new section will be lighted at night and follows the former Georgetown Branch of the Boston and Maine Railroad. It includes a 10-foot-wide path with two-foot shoulders, vegetation clearing, drainage and paving. The timber decking on the small railroad bridge near the yacht club was replaced and railings added to accommodate bicycles and pedestrians.
The new section is close to public parking near the yacht club, public boat ramps to the Merrimack River, and the city’s George Washington Landing Playground.
The city will soon be erecting signage depicting Washington’s visit to Bradford at that spot of the ferry landing in 1789 as well as signage marking a "tell-tale," which are hanging chains warning train brakemen of a low clearance area.
Haverhill City Council voted four years ago to name the Bradford rail trail after Fiorentini in recognition of the mayor being the visionary behind it.
The city will be assuming care and custody of the trail, the mayor said.
Andrew Herlihy, Haverhill's Community Development Department's division director, was emcee at the event and noted the city owns the land the trail is on but was under the control of MassDOT during construction of the trail.
"It has been city land for many years," he said. "We own 90% of the rail corridor between the Comeau Bridge and the former Haverhill Paperboard site, where the tracks end."
He said most of the other tracks, which were part of the Georgetown branch of the B&M rail line, were previously removed between the Comeau Bridge and the yacht club.
