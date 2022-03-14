HAVERHILL — Ask any candlepin bowler and they’ll tell you it’s not easy to get a strike. It’s even more difficult if you can’t see the pins and you’ve slowed down a bit due to age.
So to improve his odds, 100-year-old Charlie Paboojian of Haverhill gets help from spotters like John Janowski, 88, of Methuen, whose assistance has contributed to Paboojian’s eight strikes since last September.
Both men are members of the Methuen Senior League, which meets Wednesday mornings at Academy Lanes in Bradford.
“I throw the first ball and he tells me what pins are left standing,” Paboojian said. “Although I can’t see the pins, bowling is an outlet I enjoy and it gets me out of the house.”
Janowski says his job is simple and satisfying.
“I just guide him and he does the rest,” he said.
“I throw the first ball and whatever is left standing he tells me and I throw the ball in that direction,” Paboojian said.
A longtime member of the league, Paboojian has been bowling since he was a teenager, manually setting pins for 2 cents a string at Elite Bowling, which was located on Water Street in Haverhill but closed decades ago.
“I’ve been bowling ever since,” said Paboojian, a member of Haverhill High School’s Class of 1940 who served with the U.S. Navy in the South Pacific during World War II and then spent years working in Haverhill’s bustling shoe industry.
Ever since the league began its current season in September, Paboojian has eight strikes to his credit, the second-highest number of strikes among men in his league, and maintains a 72 average.
Since the death of his wife, Arlene, in 2016 after 69 years of marriage, Paboojian said he tries his best to pass the time, which is why he looks forward to Wednesday mornings at Academy Lanes.
“I’m home all day talking to nobody,” he said. “It can get very boring.”
Asked if he considers himself a model for what other people who are 100 can do, Paboojian said he doesn’t know what they can do, but joked that his goal is to “just keep breathing.”
If Janowski isn’t available to hand him a ball and point him in the right direction, other members of the league step in.
Then, Paboojian will take baby steps up to the line before firing a ball down the center of the lane — most of the time — often knocking down all 10 pins in three attempts, scoring spares (with two balls) or occasionally getting a strike, which always elicits cheers from his league mates.
“It’s a miracle that he can still bowl,” said League President Barbara O’Shea of Haverhill, who picks up Paboojian for their weekly outings at Academy Lanes. “He’s really remarkable and he looks forward to bowling every week. Even in wintery weather he loves to go bowling.”
O’Shea calls Paboojian a “great inspiration” to all of the league’s members.
“A lot of us are in their 80s and Charlie is the oldest on our team, and he’s amazing,” said league member Lorraine Brown, 86, of Lawrence. “Somehow he manages to knock the pins down and he does very well.”
Brown said the league has dwindled in size from 40 to about 20 as many former members have been unwilling to mingle due to COVID-19 and are being cautious, however, she expects some of them to return.
Academy Lanes owner Ernie DiBurro says he continues to be amazed at Paboojian’s dedication to bowling and his consistency in knocking down pins.
“He’s a role model,” DiBurro said. “Charlie is here rain or shine, 52 weeks a year.”