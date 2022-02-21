HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce announced that it has hired Alexandria Eberhardt as its new president and CEO.
The chamber's board of directors will formally introduce Eberhardt at the Chamber’s Business Awards Breakfast on March 11 at the Atkinson Country Club.
Eberhardt, whose last job was at a community college in Rhode Island, takes over from interim President and CEO, George Moriarty, who assumed the role following the departure of former chamber President and CEO Irene Haley, who tendered her resignation last fall after less than a year on the job.
Chamber officials, who have seen a string of presidents/CEOs come and go in recent years, said Eberhardt emerged from a talented field of more than 30 applicants during a time of great economic opportunity in Haverhill and across the region.
“Alex has all the skills and talent the chamber sought in its president,” said Shaw Rosen, chairperson of the organization’s board of directors. “Her entrepreneurial experience, energy, and vision align with the challenges our community faces as we look forward to a post-pandemic world.”
Rosen noted the chamber is sharpening its focus on economic development and needs a leader who will build and promote that agenda, especially through the lens of diversity and inclusion.
Eberhardt most recently honed her business development skills as the director of Industry Partnerships at the Community College of Rhode Island, where she created successful initiatives with clients such as Bank of America, Fidelity, and the Rhode Island Mortgage Bankers Association, chamber officials said.
She also helped small-to-medium sized companies gain competitive advantages by partnering with the college on innovative workforce solutions.
“My goal is to listen to our local employers and community leaders to better understand their needs and collaborate to ensure that they gain value through their membership in the chamber,” Eberhardt said during a recent Zoom call with business and community leaders in Haverhill.
“I look forward to gaining greater insight into the unique character of the city and region, and to ensure that the chamber plays a leading role in the economic growth of Haverhill,” she said.
Eberhardt obtained her BA at Brown University, a master’s degree from Syracuse University, and her MBA from the University of Rhode Island.
With over 150 leaders from business, education, the nonprofit community, and elected officials, the Business Awards Breakfast on March 11 will be an opportunity for the chamber’s many partners to meet its new president and CEO.