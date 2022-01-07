HAVERHILL — Because of Friday's snowstorm, the city has postponed its Christmas tree pickup scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 8, to Saturday, Jan. 15.
This city-wide collection will begin at 6 a.m. on Jan. 15 so please leave your trees by the curb the night before.
Please no wreaths, no plastic bags, no garland, no lights, no ornaments, no tree stands, and no swag.
Trash pickup scheduled for Friday has also been delayed due to the storm. If your Friday trash is not collected, city officials ask that you keep it overnight and it will be picked up on Saturday.