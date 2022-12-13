HAVERHILL — The City Council unanimously backed a plan to build a new Consentino School by approving a request from Mayor James Fiorentini to commit to funding the nearly $160 million project.
The council's vote on Tuesday to approve a bond order along with a “scope and project agreement” allows the mayor to send the request to the Massachusetts School Building Authority, which has accepted the project for reimbursement.
The mayor said the agreement does not commit the city to whether it would fund a new school within its tax levy capacity or by asking for a debt exclusion. He convinced the council to postpone any discussion of a funding method for now to keep the project moving forward.
City officials acknowledged that no matter the method of funding used, taxes would increase to pay for the new school.
Fiorentini said Consentino, built in 1969, does not meet the needs of today's students. He also said Consentino needs a new HVAC system and other systems and that constructing a new school would be less expensive than renovating the current building.
A new Consentino, to be built behind the current school, would accommodate 1,080 students and provide 60% more floor space, allowing for more classrooms and larger class sizes, the mayor said. The current capacity is 710 students.
A big part of the discussion at the council meeting Tuesday night focused on how the nearly $160 million cost would be funded.
Angel Wills, the city's chief financial officer, said the city's share of the project is $89 million and estimates it would cost taxpayers $5.8 million a year.
Fiorentini said his plan is to roll over the expiring Hale Hospital debt and use the city's reserve levy, meaning the city has not taxed to the 2.5% maximum but would do that to raise additional money to pay for the new school.
"We will leave all our money in our rainy day fund and won't touch our reserves," the mayor said.
School Superintendent Margaret Marotta told the council that a new school would offer space for students with disabilities and English language learners. The new building would also provide computer space and light-filled rooms, while easing overcrowding across the city. It would allow the district to repurpose or close St. James School on Primrose Street.
"It's time and it's needed for kids in that section of the city," she said.
Craig DeCarlo of Colliers, the owner's project manager, said the project will be in the detailed design phase until November. The bid process would then occur between November and January 2024, with the contract awarded late that month.
Construction would take place from February 2024 to October 2025, with the school scheduled to open in November 2025 followed by demolition of the current building and the completion of site work.
Councilor Thomas Sullivan said he is concerned about the state's reimbursement rate of 44% and wants to see 78% percent reimbursement.
"We need to let them know we're not happy and we'll discuss this next week and a possible alternate way to fund this project," Sullivan said.
Councilor John Michitson said the city could also face having to spend $90 million for a new Whittier Vocational Technical High School and a similar amount for a new J.G. Whittier Middle School.
"The city may have to look into debt exclusions at some point," Michitson said. "At some point in the next decade, we'll be paying for three schools simultaneously and we'll be kicking the can down the road if we don't address it now."
Fiorentini said it would be difficult to ask taxpayers to approve three debt exclusions in a row. The mayor also said there are contingencies built into the plan so if costs escalate, they can still be funded without a debt exclusion.
Council President Tim Jordan said that at next week's council meeting, he plans to talk about giving taxpayers the option of voting for a debt exclusion to pay for a new Consentino. A debt exclusion would allow the city to tax above the allowed maximum increase of 2.5% each year.
School Facilities Director Steve Dorrance said the new Consentino School would allow for the creation of purposely designed spaces that meet program needs and have the open feel of a contemporary school, resulting in virtually no disruption to the learning environment. It would also be more energy efficient and cost less to maintain and operate, he said.
For more information on the Consentino School building project, visit haverhill-ps.org/school-committee/consentino-building-project.
