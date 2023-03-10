HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini announced that he will present his $37.5 million plan to rebuild city infrastructure, expand public health services and address negative economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic during the March 14 city council meeting.
The plan, which is funded by the $1.9 trillion federal American Rescue Plan Act, is the result of public meetings, online surveys and debate in conjunction with ongoing review by city department heads, outside consultants and his office.
The largest proposed expenditure is $10.2 million for public infrastructure projects including paving roads, building sidewalks, remaking the intersection of Hilldale Avenue and Rosemont Street and replacing the Rosemont Street bridge that crosses Little River.
“ARPA presents us with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rebuild our infrastructure,” Fiorentini said. “Cities have not seen an opportunity like this since Franklin Roosevelt made the WPA available in 1933. This gives us a unique opportunity to fix our roads, our bridges, our sidewalks and our sewers. We are using these funds to invest in streets and sidewalks, and to improve our water/wastewater infrastructure.”
The proposed ARPA spending plan will be presented to the public by the mayor and by Anser Advisory consultants at Tuesday's council meeting, which begins at 7 p.m.
Under federal rules, ARPA funds can be spent on public health, addressing the negative economic impacts of COVID-19, replacing public sector revenue caused by the pandemic, making improvements to modernize the drinking water system, improving wastewater and stormwater infrastructure to reduce pollutants from flowing into the Merrimack River during CSO (Combined Sewer Overflow) events, and expanding broadband internet.
Fiorentini said the city must allocate all the money by December 2024 and spend it by December 2026.
He noted the city received more than $400 million in requests for ARPA funds, and that even with historic funding available, hard decisions will have to be made.
“We wish we could fund every one of them and whenever possible, and with only a few exceptions to meet immediate needs, we prioritized requests with broad, long-term impacts for the city and our residents,” he said.
The second largest ARPA spending category looks to provide compensation for areas most impacted by the pandemic, including money for affordable housing, food insecurity, small business assistance, parks and recreation, workforce development, child care assistance, and schools and education. Some specifics include repairs to the Goecke Parking Garage on Merrimack Street, extra money for the school budget, new fire and police vehicles, and repairs and improvements to Winnekenni Park and city hall.
Public health spending plans includes funding for the second round of the Youth Activities and Mental Health grant program, crisis intervention and mental health clinicians, and new fitness, nutrition, elderly, and vaccination programs run out of the Citizen’s Center. Money is also set aside in the public health category for additional health department staff and to purchase air-cleaning systems for public buildings.
The Youth Activities and Mental Health Program, which was launched online March 1, includes $750,000. Fiorentini said it is $250,000 more than last year in which 36 low-income residents and nonprofits shared $500,000 for youth programming that ranged from summer camps, youth sports leagues, and art and music projects for individuals and families to larger grants for Haverhill nonprofits to provide youth programming on a larger scale. The additional $250,000 this year is earmarked for direct mental health services and substance abuse treatment for youth, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.