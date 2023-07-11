HAVERHILL — The City Council will cover a variety of topics when it meets Tuesday, including a land grant request and a “right to charge” law for electric vehicles.
The meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. at City Hall, 4 Summer St.
The council will review communications from Mayor James Fiorentini, including an order to approve the Water and Conservation Department’s grant application to the state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.
The grant would be used to purchase and protect watershed areas near Crystal Lake on Crystal Street and Jericho Road.
Councilors will also consider a “right to charge law” for Haverhill.
Such laws are already in place in cities such as Boston, where it acknowledges “the city of Boston shall not prohibit or unreasonably restrict an owner from installing an electric vehicle charging station: (i) on or in areas subject to the owner’s separate interest; (ii) on or in areas to which the owner has exclusive use; or (iii) on a common element; provided, however, that the common element is within a reasonable distance of the dedicated parking spot.”
Councilors will discuss a request from a member of Team Haverhil about obtaining permission to hold River Ruckus on Sept. 23.
An order to transfer $1,650,000 from various general fund appropriations to fund fiscal 2023 operating expenses is also on the agenda.
The meeting can also be accessed remotely with a link found on the city’s website, www.cityofhaverhill.com.
