HAVERHILL — Dela Inc. in Haverhill was recently awarded a $250,000 manufacturing grant during the second Massachusetts Manufacturing Mash-Up, held Sept. 16 in Worcester.
Located in the Ward Hill Business Park, Dela Inc. is a leading manufacturer of engineered flexible materials for companies servicing the medical, defense, public safety, footwear, automotive and specialty packaging industries.
The company plans to use the grant to purchase foam fabrication equipment which will allow it to produce in large scale, at competitive pricing, disposable body positioner components for operating rooms, medical devices and custom packaging inserts within tight tolerances and to compete with worldwide low labor cost competitors.
The Mash-Up hosted the announcement of new awards from the Massachusetts Manufacturing Accelerate Program or MMAP, awarding $3,426,758 to 15 manufacturers from across the state, including Dela Inc. The MMAP program is managed by the Center for Advanced Manufacturing at MassTech Collaborative, the lead organizer of the Mash-Up.
The current MMAP award round opened in May 2022 with the aim to co-invest in small- to medium-sized manufacturers to better prepare their businesses to meet the demands of ‘Industry 4.0,’ the innovation-driven production methods powered by smart technologies such as data analytics, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, automation, and connected technologies to stay competitive.
GLFHC Earns Honors from national health care agencies
LAWRENCE — Greater Lawrence Family Health Center was recently been recognized by three nationally renowned agencies dedicated to improving health care quality and patient safety for all people.
The three agencies – The Joint Commission, the National Committee for Quality Assurance, and the Health Resources & Services Administration – specialize in measuring patient outcomes and helping health care organizations assess, collect data, and improve performance.
"I am extremely proud of the entire GLFHC organization for receiving top awards and recognition from three independent agencies,” said Guy L. Fish, MD, MBA, CEO of Greater Lawrence Family Health Center.
GLFHC earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Ambulatory Health Care Accreditation and the National Committee for Quality Assurance recognized GLFHC as a Patient-Centered Medical Home Program.
So far this year, GLFHC has earned two community health quality badges from the Health Resources & Services Administration.
Visit online at https://glfhc.org.
Local teen to compete in national pageant
PLAISTOW — Grace Paradise, a Timberlane Regional High School graduate, will compete for Miss Teen U.S.A. on Oct. 1 at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno, Nevada.
Paradise, 18, won the title of Miss New Hampshire Teen U.S.A. 2022 earlier this year representing Plaistow.
She previously competed for the New Hampshire title, and was the first runner-up in 2020 and 2021.
“This has been a dream in the making for the past three years,” she said during her crowning. “I really hope I make New Hampshire proud at Miss Teen U.S.A.”
Backpacks for kindergarten students
HAVERHILL — A truckload of LL Bean backpacks arrived in Haverhill earlier this summer, a gift from Children’s Health Care Pediatrics to the 2022 kindergarten class in Haverhill. To start the new school year, Children's Health distributed 660 brand new red, green, and blue backpacks to each incoming kindergartener during a number of events.
Children’s Health Care is one of the largest and longest-serving pediatric practices in the region, with offices in Haverhill and Newburyport. This year and next mark the celebration of 50 years serving families – and now multi generations of families - in the Merrimack Valley and across the north shore.
The backpacks give students an essential tool to enhance their education and shows them they have a community that cares for and supports their education and well-being.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.