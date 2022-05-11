HAVERHILL — The Haverhill City Council approved several community events planned for this summer at Tuesday’s meeting with the two most notable being the return of the Haverhill Art Walk and second annual CiderFeast New England.
Haverhill Art Walk is slated to return downtown, running for five Saturdays from June 11 to October 8.
Hailey Moschella, the event’s coordinator, requested for the busking fees to be waived for musicians to perform at Washington Square and Columbus Park. The request was unanimously approved. Up to five musical acts will perform each Saturday, with each month’s musical selection determined by a different coordinator.
Councillor Melinda Barrett said last year’s art walks were a huge success and told Moschella she has no doubt it will be very well done again.
Moschella will subsequently request a permit before the council for an art market in conjunction with the walk in a few weeks.
Councillors also approved of a number of events from Craft Haverhill’s James Carbone, including a unanimous vote for CiderFeast to be held at Harbor Place on June 23. Carbone first brought CiderFeast to the city last year which boasted cider makers from all over New England.
In addition to CiderFeast, two historical foodways of talk and taste were approved at Whittier Birthplace on May 19 and June 9 and a farm-to-table event on July 28 at Tattersall Farm. As a Whittier Birthplace trustee, Carbone was asked to bring in low-key events that would be respectful to its historical character.
“We are trying to create a slightly new vibe at the Whittier and are really looking forward to it,” Carbone said. “We are on the right track.”
Carbone said the same goes for Tattersall Farm which is looking to raise their profile in the community with their tastings event planned.
Other passing votes during the meeting included a public hearing from Attorney William Cox on behalf of the City Board of Health to amend a zoning code and delete the verbage “not to exceed four in total” from the number of birds or animals as domestic pets.
“The Board of Health wanted the ability to judge each case on its merits, recognizing that not all lots are the same,” Cox said.
A motion was also passed to change a unit at 16-20 South Park from a two-family dwelling back to a three-family dwelling. The change to the building would include dividing the second and third floors into two separate units and installing six parking spaces in a back lot.
Barrett was concerned about snow removal at the property with the planned parking lot. A condition, agreed with the property owner’s attorney, Robert Harb, motioned for “snow removal from the premise as may be necessary or required.”
Councillor Thomas Sullivan said it was an excellent proposal and no-brainer, commending the investment in the city.
During the meeting, a transfer of $8,000 from the Waterways Fund to the City Docks Project was also okayed to acquire three new docks for businesses coming to Haverhill.
