HAVERHILL – As the clock neared midnight at the end of the 2020 fiscal year, the City Council Tuesday night passed a budget – but only for the month of July.
Members voted down Mayor James Fiorentini's original $200 million spending plan 6-3 because the mayor did not agree to add money for a second fire truck to the budget.
Following a lengthy recess, City Auditor Chuck Benevento crunched numbers for a one-twelfth budget to cover the first month of the new fiscal year, avoiding layoffs and the halting of critical city services Fiorentini hinted at earlier Tuesday night on Facebook.
The one-twelfth budget was unanimously approved by councilors because, as Councilor Joseph Bevilacqua explained, "we have no choice."
Communicating with residents on his "Haverhill News" Facebook page Tuesday night while the vote was being reconsidered, Fiorentini said he was doing all he could to make sure city services stayed intact.
"We will not under any circumstances allow the city to close down," Forentini said. "I do not have to submit (a 1/12th), but we just did."
According to City Solicitor William Cox, without a new budget in place, the city would have been unable pay employees or vendors/contractors for fiscal year 2021, unless they are paid by grants or other means that do not require appropriation until the new spending plan was approved by the City Council.
"I am told cooler heads prevailed and the council just passed a one-twelfth budget to keep the city operating in July," Fiorentini said. "This was always the way to go if there was a disagreement with what I proposed, not to just vote down a budget and threaten to shut the city down."
Councilors Timothy Jordan, Bill Macek, John Michitson, Melinda Barrett, Colin LePage and Michael McGonagle did not vote to approve the full budget.
Councilors Bevilacqua, Thomas Sullivan and Mary Ellen Daly O'Brien voted to pass the full budget as written.
In addition to citing safety concerns for the firefighters forced to use outdated equipment, those voting down the budget said Tuesday night's vote was one of a few chances to stand up against Fiorentini during the fiscal year.
"There aren't that many items the City Council requests out of $200 million and this is one of those very important ones we've waited a very long time for," Michitson said of the fire truck, which would be used at the Ayers and Rocks Village stations. "This is one of the only times we have power as a body versus the mayor."
Jordan, a vocal supporter of the Fire Department, was among the first to say he would not vote for the budget without money to purchase the second fire truck.
"I feel like the mayor, in my opinion, is misleading the public that the council would be 'shutting the city down,'" Jordan said. "We're going to stand up for what we believe is just. I'm not to be a rubber stamp for the mayor's budget. It's our responsibility to vote down the budget if we don't think it does enough for our city."