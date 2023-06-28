HAVERHILL — The City Council recently agreed to name a planned 1.4 acre public park adjacent to the southern end of the Comeau Bridge “First Nations Park” at the recommendation of the Haverhill Historical Society and the city’s Native American Commemorative Task Force.
The park will be part of “The Beck,” a 290-unit apartment and retail complex being built by the Procopio Companies across from the MBTA’s commuter rail station in Bradford and situated along the Merrimack River.
Daniel Speers, chairman of the city’s Native American Commemorative Task Force and an indigenous peoples’ historian, told the council at its June 13 meeting that the area’s history dates back 13,000 years, when Native Americans gathered along the banks of the river each April and May for a celebration and to build fishing dams to trap sturgeon, thousands of years before colonists from Europe arrived.
He said the river between the Basiliere and Comeau bridges is a natural wildlife heritage area, and the only place in the world where the shortnose/bottlenose sturgeon come to spawn each year.
Speers said that when Colonial settlers arrived, they found remnants of fishing activities by Native Americans and began fishing for sturgeon as well.
“You know what they did? they took over 1.5 million pounds of sturgeon in the very first years they were here,” Speer said. “They smoked these sturgeon then put them into barrels made of wood right here, and they shipped these fish off to the fishermen who would go out from the ports.”
He said the area has a history of firsts, including the first gathering place of native people and the first industrial swath of land in America.
Councilor Tom Sullivan, a member of the city’s Parks Foundation, said the city will not accept the park until it is completed to specifications.
“We have some say in those specifications,” he said.
Sullivan noted that once the park is completed, it will become public property and the city will be responsible to take care of.
