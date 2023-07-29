HAVERHILL — City Councilors reacted on Tuesday to a complaint filed by a local news organization alleging the council violated the state’s Open Meeting Law on June 17 when members conferred in private to discuss a matter regarding a member of the Haverhill School Committee.
The council met July 25 to discuss the complaint filed by The Valley Patriot’s Thomas Duggan with the Massachusetts Attorney General’s office.
Duggan alleged the violation came after city councilors “drafted, circulated, and each member signed a letter concerning public allegations against a member of the school committee who is a current candidate for mayor of Haverhill.”
The complaint was referring to school committee-member and mayoral candidate Scott Wood. Wood has previously said a pre-employment background check from 2005 contains comments that former Police Chief Alan DeNaro has since said were unproven.
Per the Opening Meeting Law, meetings are required to be announced 48 hours in advance, excluding holidays and weekends. The notice is meant to include a date, location, time of meeting and brief agenda.
During the July 25 meeting, councilors admitted they did not realize they were out of compliance with the Open Meeting Law at the time.
The nine councilors’ letter “unanimously voiced support” for the city to “uphold the ethical standards that underlie being a public servant.”
“Public officials are held to a high standard of conduct and rightly so, as it requires a level of ongoing public trust earned by maintaining integrity of purpose and conduct, including speech,” the signed letter said, adding that the matter was referred to the Massachusetts Office of the Inspector General due to potential conflicts of interest.
The councilors were calling for the release of the Wood-reports from 2013 to 2022.
“There was no public meeting. There was no opportunity for public input on the matter,” Duggan’s complaint states. “Not only did the Haverhill City Council violate the open meeting law, the subject of this letter, which was circulated throughout the community and reported by the media was not within the authority or job description of the Haverhill City Council.”
Duggan requested a $1,000 fine to each councilor as permitted by law.
The matter was on the agenda Tuesday due to City Solicitor William Cox Jr.’s instructions in order to formulate and file a written response.
“Essentially, the purpose for putting it on the agenda tonight is to formulate a response because the Council is required to file a written response,” Cox said.
He told The Eagle-Tribune on Friday that he was in the process of preparing the response. Cox also agreed to organize a training program to review the Open Meeting Law.
“I think it’s important to point out that the council president said that upon reviewing it, it clearly was out of compliance with the provisions of the open meeting law and you’ve rectified that by putting the item on the agenda tonight,” Cox said.
Council President Timothy Jordan said in the meeting that he and Councilor Melissa Lewandowski had drafted the letter. Jordan said it was not his intent to not be in compliance with the Open Meeting Law.
Lewandowski, a practicing lawyer, said she and her fellow councilors were not familiar with the Open Meeting Law.
“Pointing fingers, it’s this person’s responsibly or that person’s responsibility, that does nothing to correct the problem. I think we’re correcting it tonight by having an open forum,” Lewandowski said. “There has to be an element of deliberate intent to violate the Open Meeting Law and I can categorically say — and I think I can speak for everyone up here — that was not our intent.”
Lewandowski said the council’s intent was to respond to a local situation that went beyond Haverhill’s scope.
Councilor Joseph Bevilacqua admitted to signing the letter as well but said he did not have anything to do with the drafting or circulation of the letter. That said, he said he was out-of-state at the time and had assumed steps were taken to ensure the meeting was in compliance with the Open Meeting Law.
“I would have thought that before we were asked to sign this letter that the council president would have checked with the (city) solicitor or whomever he had to check with to make sure we were in compliance with the open meeting law,” he said. “It just surprises me that it wasn’t done beforehand and now we find ourselves in jeopardy.”
Councilor Michael McGonagle, who admitted to signing the letter, said a mistake was made but that the error is being corrected.
“Placing blame doesn’t get us anywhere,” McGonagle said. “In my 14 years or so that I was here, I don’t think this has happened before.”
