HAVERHILL — The City Council wants to study a proposal by Mayor James Fiorentini that would allow homeowners to convert garages, barns and other stand-alone structures into one or two bedroom so called "in-law" apartments.
The proposed zoning amendment would also streamline permitting and create a path for existing illegal living units to come into compliance with city regulations.
At Tuesday night's council meeting, Councilor Thomas Sullivan asked that the request be sent to the administration and finance subcommittee for study, which the council agreed to do.
"I don't think the ADU ordinance as proposed is ready to fly," Sullivan said. "I think we need to vet it out and I don't think it's going to get vetted out successfully here tonight."
Sullivan said he would like to have a future meeting where the public would be invited and when the council can have a better and more thorough discussion and perhaps will have tweaked the ordinance so the council can respond to objections and to misinformation he said is out there as to what accessory dwelling units are really all about.
"I think we need to do a better job explaining it and defining it and making sure we're doing it the right way," Sullivan said.
Fiorentini told The Eagle-Tribune that he is hopeful the council will pass his proposed ordinance and that he will work with the council to resolve any concerns councilors have.
"This is not going to help investors and developers, but instead homeowners who primarily want to have their children or other family members live there," he said. "This is not the major change some people on social media and some of our elected officials are making this out to be."
In an attempt to combat a growing housing crisis in the city, the mayor is asking the City Council to amend zoning laws to allow homeowners to convert their garages, barns or other detached structures into one or two-bedroom apartments, referred to as Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADUs.
The amendment would also allow for the construction of new detached living quarters, with a maximum of two bedrooms. Under the amendment, the primary home must be owner occupied, ADUs would be limited in size and utilities must be connected to the main home.
Fiorentini said an important co-benefit of the ordinance is improving occupant safety.
“Illegal units, which we find all the time, are unsafe and don’t comply with buildings codes and safety requirements,” Fiorentini said. “When we find them, we have to shut them down, and that means more people with nowhere to live. This ordinance is going to help people make their homes safer and we are going to loan them money to make improvements like secondary egresses for basement and attic units.”
Fiorentini said the city is developing a special loan program to fund qualifying ADU renovations and improvements with federal ARPA money.
Richard MacDonald, director of inspectional services for the city, told the council that since the city approved its first ADU ordinance in 1992, about 200 ADUs have been permitted in Haverhill.
He said there has not been a lot of interest in the creation of ADUs in the city under current zoning rules.
"In the last two years, 20 ADUs have been granted," he said. "Not all of these have moved forward and created the unit and most ADU requests are for family members."
MacDonald said illegal living units are found across the city and that the mayor's proposed ordinance creates a path for bringing them into compliance.
Andrew Herlihy, the city's division director of community development, was about to address the council as well but was halted by Councilor Joseph Bevilacqua, who wanted to wait for a public hearing before other city departments could make their presentations.
Every ADU will be required to go through the city’s development review process and must comply with the building, health and fire codes and be certified as being safe.
“This is going to allow a few people to get help primarily for their own family members," Fiorentini said. "This does not allow the construction of multi-family housing in single-family zones.”
