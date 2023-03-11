HAVERHILL — The City Council has agreed to study a proposed ordinance requiring developers who want to build large housing projects in Haverhill be required to set aside 10% of their units at rates that are affordable to working families when building 10 or more units of housing.
Mayor James Fiorentini recently told the council there is a housing crisis statewide and locally and that his proposed ordinance would keep the city in line with the dictates of Chapter 40B, that 10% of its housing stock count as affordable.
“Scarcely a day goes by that I do not get a call, or a phone message, or a visit at the office or an email from someone who is absolutely desperate to find a place to live,” he said.
He said the housing shortage has taken its toll in different ways.
“Some people are forced to pay rent more than they can afford and are forced to give up other things to pay the rent, while some people cannot find any place to live anywhere and at any price and some of them have become homeless,” the mayor said.
Haverhill experienced a population increase over the past 20 years and for the first time since 1985, it lost population, about 400 people, the mayor said,
“For 2022, based on federal statistics, it appears we also lost population in 2022,” Fiorentini said. “If this is a long term trend this is extremely concerning for our city.”
What Haverhill has already done
Fiorentini said Haverhill created the first transit-oriented development (now called Chapter 40R) in the state, noting it began with the Cordovan multi-story apartment building on Locust Street.
“We were probably the first to have a downtown transit-oriented development district,” he said.
“The latest rage in planning is to reduce parking requirements, which we did 19 years ago and was a key factor in downtown development.”
Multifamily housing as a matter or right
Fiorentini said that as part of the new MBTA planning district housing law, communities must designate areas near MBTA stops for building multifamily housing as a matter of right.
He said the city took the lead on that by rezoning the downtown for housing as a matter of right and has expanded it several times.
“The steps we have taken have revitalized the downtown, brought in 1,000 new residents and $5 million a year in new tax revenue,” he said.
Other steps taken to alleviate the housing crisis
The city council recently adopted a new Accessory Dwellings Units (ADU) ordinance to make it easier for people to create in-law apartments for family members.
“We are using ARPA money to expand legal services program so that people being evicted because they cannot pay a rent increase know their rights,” the mayor said. “We expanded our emergency housing program for fire victims and we used CDBG money to fund a special position at Community Action to assist people in finding a home.”
An option for developers
Fiorentini asked the council to approve an Affordable Housing Trust Fund that developers would pay into in lieu of creating affordable housing for projects of 10 or more units. Developers would be asked to pay $35,000 per rental unit not built and $50,000 per ownership unit.
The mayor said to encourage building affordable units, the city would provide a density bonus, meaning, if a developer builds 10 units, including one affordable unit, they would be allowed to build 11 units as a way to increase their revenue.
The mayor noted that when affordable units are built, people who are eligible are entered into a lottery to determine who gets them.
The council approved the mayor’s request to establish an Affordable Housing Trust Fund and voted to send the mayor’s Inclusionary Zoning Ordinance to the Administration and Finance Committee chaired by Councilor Melinda Barrett.
