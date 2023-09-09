BOSTON — Haverhill resident Jessica Greene, CPA, MSA, was selected as a 2023 Women to Watch Award winner by the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants (MassCPAs), the professional association of certified public accountants, representing over 11,500 members.
The awards recognize women who have made outstanding contributions to the accounting profession, their communities, their firms or companies and to the development of women as leaders.
Greene, a governmental manager at Powers & Sullivan LLC, is one of seven women selected to receive a 2023 Women to Watch Award. She is being honored in the Emerging Leader category, reserved for women with fewer than 15 years of experience in accounting.
“MassCPAs is thrilled to acknowledge the achievements of this remarkable group of women, and we’re excited to honor Jessica for her outstanding contributions to her firm, community and the accounting profession,” said Amy Pitter, MassCPAs president and CEO.
With more than nine years of municipal audit experience, Greene has devoted her time to working with Massachusetts governmental clients. She contributes to shaping the auditing procedures within her firm’s team and is an in-house instructor for general government auditing requirements.
Beyond her professional achievements, she shines as a prominent representative of MassCPAs, fostering strong relationships within the accounting community as a firm ambassador, and serves on the Accounting Advisory Board at UMass Lowell, demonstrating her dedication to shaping the future of accounting professionals.
Award winners will be honored on Oct. 26 at the MassCPAs Women’s Leadership Summit at the Westin Hotel in Waltham.
For more information visit masscpas.org/winners2023.
iHub to host talk by innovator
HAVERHILL — The UMass Lowell Innovation Hub in Haverhill will host an exclusive in-person event featuring renowned innovator, entrepreneur, and investor Jules Pieri on Sept. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Pieri is the co-founder and former CEO of the e-commerce company, The Grommet, which launched thousands of products through its platform. She is also the author of “How we Make Stuff Now,” and was named one of Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Entrepreneurs (2013). Today she invests in women-led companies as an investing partner with X Factor Ventures.
From her roots as an industrial designer to her executive roles at iconic brands like Keds, Stride Rite, and Playskool, Pieri’s journey is a true testament to innovation and entrepreneurship. Her talk will contain invaluable insights and strategies that have shaped the business landscape.
This event is hosted by the UMass Lowell iHub and New England Invents and will be held on the third floor of the Harbor Place commercial building at 2 Merrimack St. To register or for more information visit online at neinvents.org/event/sept28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.