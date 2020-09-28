HAVERHILL — Less than two weeks into the school year, new COVID-19 cases continue to emerge in Haverhill schools — forcing officials to warn residents to have of increased vigilance as the city prepares to enter the "red" high risk zone this week.
That's in addition to what Mayor James Fiorentini says is a coronavirus "cluster" of cases at the Lakeview House nursing home that account for 20 of the city's 31 new cases reported on Sunday.
Fiorentini said the state's rapid response testing team — dispatched at the request of the mayor and state Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders — is at Lakeview, testing all patients and staff members in an effort to stop the outbreak. The nursing home is near the Haverhill campus of Northern Essex Community College.
In addition to cases of coronavirus reported among students late last week at Whittier Regional High School, Consentino Middle School and Whittier Middle School in Haverhill, a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 at Haverhill High School. Whittier Regional Superintendent Maureen Lynch also said a student taking classes remotely from home tested positive for the disease.
On Sunday, Haverhill High Principal Glenn Burns notified families via email that a staff member at the school tested positive for COVID-19. That person was working at the school Monday and Tuesday of last week and was asymptomatic, Burns said. No other details were disclosed about the staff member or the case, other than to say that those in the school community who are considered to be close contacts will be contacted privately. Close contacts should be tested and must self-quarantine for 14 days after the last exposure to the person who tested positive, Burns said.
"We will continue to be vigilant in adhering to all of the protocols that have been put in place in an effort to continue in person learning," Burns said in the email. "We are also providing remote learning for all students required to quarantine at home to continue to provide instruction, structure, and an emotional connection to the classroom during a time that we know will be challenging for those children and families involved."
In an email to families of Whittier Regional High students Saturday, Lynch said a Haverhill student in the school's Wildcat Online Academy for students doing all learning remotely from home tested positive for COVID-19, but was not on the school campus. As a result, school officials are not aware of any close contacts to that student.
"We are sharing this information to be as transparent as possible about what is going on in our community," Lynch said.
In a social media post late last week, Fiorentini said Haverhill will be in the red high-risk category when weekly state Department of Health coronavirus numbers are posted on Wednesday. Before the recent cases, the city was classified as a moderate-risk zone designated by the yellow color code.
Plans for a new rapid-results coronavirus testing site in downtown Haverhill continue to take shape, according to Fiorentini's office. The site is made possible through a partnership between the city, Pentucket Medical and the Mass General Brigham hospital network.
Testing at the site, which is located in the parking lot between the Pentucket Medical doctors complex and the police station on Bailey Boulevard, could begin as early as Friday, according to the mayor's office.
Testing will be by appointment-only and referral-only for Haverhill students and school staff, and also for Pentucket Medical patients, Fiorentini said.
