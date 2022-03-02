HAVERHILL — Democrats will convene virtually Saturday, March 5, at 2 p.m. to elect delegates and alternates to the 2022 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention. Haverhill will be sending 32 delegates and 28 alternates to the Convention, along with other ex-officio delegates. This caucus will take place remotely so please register before in advance by emailing Susan Goecke at sugo31@aol.com.
The 2022 Convention will be a hybrid convention, with in-person proceedings taking place alongside virtual participation options on June 3 and 4 at the DCU Center in Worcester. Delegates will convene to endorse candidates for statewide office ahead of the September Democratic primary.
Registered and pre-registered Democrats in Haverhill age 16 and older may vote and be elected as delegates or alternates during the caucus. People age 16 to 35, those with disabilities, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community not elected as delegates or alternates are encouraged to apply to be add-on delegates at the caucus or by visiting massdems.org/convention.
Those interested in getting involved with the Haverhill Democratic Committee or for more information contact Bill Cox, chairperson of the Haverhill Democratic City Committee at 978-374-6297.
Talk on on Lawrence’s immigration history
LAWRENCE — The Ancient Order of Hibernians, Rev. James T. O’Reilly, OSA Division 8 who are celebrating their 150th anniversary this year will sponsor a public presentation titled “Lawrence: The Immigrant City,” Sunday, March 6, at 2 p.m. at Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson St. at Canal Street.
Rich Padova, history and government professor at Northern Essex Community College and summer historical tour interpreter at Lawrence Heritage State Park will start with the Irish, Lawrence’s first immigrants, and will continue with today’s immigrants from Latin America and Southeast Asia and all groups in-between.
This event is free and open to the public. Lawrence Heritage is handicap accessible. Refreshments will be served and there will be a free raffle. For more information, call 978-794-1655.
Cooking class planned via Zoom
ANDOVER — Congregation Beth Israel of the Merrimack Valley will host a special Persian Purim cooking class via Zoom featuring Chef Susan Barocas Sunday, March 6, starting at 3 p.m.
Barocas will take participants on a virtual culinary trip to Persia to prepare dishes using the recipes, spices, herbs, fruits, and vegetables that make this cuisine so flavorful and memorable. Barocas is an award-winning writer, chef, cooking instructor and entertainment coach with a passion for healthy, no-waste cooking and Jewish cuisines, especially Sephardic food, history, and culture. Founding director of the innovative Jewish Food Experience, she served as the guest chef for three of President Obama’s White House Passover Seders.
Recipes will be provided in advance so you can cook along at home.
Register for a Zoom link by contacting Amy Sherr at 978-474-0540 or amy@BethIsraelMV.org.
Voter Registration Deadline
NORTH ANDOVER — The last day to register to vote in North Andover's next town election is Wednesday, March 9. The Town Clerk's office will be open that day for registration from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or residents can register online at www.registertovotema.com. The town election will be held on March 29, with open seats on the Select Board, School Committee, and Housing Authority on the ballot. For more information call the Town Clerk's office at 978-688-9501.
Hometown Heroes banners available
HAVERHILL —The Haverhill Exchange Club is still accepting sponsorships for year's Hometown Heroes Military Tribute Banner Program.
To sponsor a banner, at a cost of $250 each, or to be matched to a hero in need of sponsorship, visit www.haverhillexchangeclub.com/hometown-heroes.html. Registration deadline is April 1.
The Exchange Club and the city's Veterans Services Office are launching the second Hometown Heroes Military Tribute Banner Program, which is stewarded by the Exchange Club and their Hometown Heroes Banner Committee chaired by Jennifer Matthews and Thea Tsagaris.
This year's program looks to install 150 banners bearing the images of veterans along with a brief biography and about half of those are already spoken for. The banners will be installed by the DPW in time for Memorial Day, and will continue to be displayed until Veterans Day.
For more information, send email to heroes@haverhillexchangeclub.com. Last year's banner sponsors are asked to resubmit applications for new banners.
Area communities awarded fire safety grants
HAVERHILL/ANDOVER/NORTH ANDOVER — The Baker-Polito Administration recently announced that 234 municipal fire departments will receive $1.8 million in grant funding to support fire education programs for children and older adults across Massachusetts.
Locally, Haverhill's Fire Department was awarded $7,575 to teach children in grades K-3 fire safety lessons and students in grades 9-12 fire and life safety, and $3,455 to make senior center presentations and home visits with smoke/CO alarm installations. The Andover Fire Department was awarded $6,270 to partner with schools to teach fire safety and $3,255 to work with the Senior Center on presentations and home visits. The North Andover Fire Department received $5,175 to teach children in grades K-3 fire safety and $3,055 for Senior Center presentations and home visits with smoke/CO alarm installations.
“The Department of Fire Services’ S.A.F.E. grant program continues to make effective fire safety education available to hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts kids,” said Gov. Charlie Baker. “Thanks in part to these grants, Massachusetts has raised a generation of fire-safe families and we are glad to continue those efforts with today’s awards.”
The S.A.F.E. and Senior SAFE programs are funded through legislative earmarks to the Executive Office of the Public Safety & Security, and they are administered by the Department of Fire Services. For a list of grant recipients, visit www.mass.gov/doc/fy22-safe-and-senior-safe-grant-awards.
Sasha Severino joins Rep. Andy Vargas’ office as Legislative Aide
HAVERHILL — State Representative Andy X. Vargas, D-Haverhill, hired Sasha Severino as a new legislative aide in his office. Severino is a Haverhill native and graduated from Haverhill High School in 2017. She studied political science at Boston College and graduated in 2021. In her previous role, she worked for the Northeastern Chapter of the Common Start Coalition where she educated and advocated for the early education and care Common Start Bill. Severino’s position allowed her to speak with the residents of Haverhill and other communities North of Boston about coalition efforts and engage with early education educators and providers to assess their needs and those of families.
“We’re thrilled to have Sasha join our team and look forward to having a Haverhill native help us further our mission to serve our constituents," Vargas said. "Her experience working with early education and care providers and families, coupled with her upbringing in Haverhill bring an important background to best serve and advance legislation on behalf of the people of Haverhill.”
Read-a-thon, donations prove impressive
ATKINSON — Students in kindergarten, first and second grade celebrated the 100th day of school with an annual read-a-thon fundraiser that collected just over $10,000.
All 10 classes at Atkinson Academy were challenged by their teachers to read 100 books in less than 100 minutes. Students reached out to family members to sponsor them.
The event has grown over 20 years in order to put books in the hands of the less fortunate. Students have raised money to send books to kids in Africa, local shelters, libraries devastated by Hurricane Sandy and more.
Students this year raised money for the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth Hitchcock.
Since COVID, the hospital has had to send books home with patients — who range from infants to teenagers — rather than keep them in circulation, which has depleted its supply.
This year’s donation exceeded any amount raised by Atkinson students in the past.