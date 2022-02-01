HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini is asking residents to continue parking on the odd side of the street and to disregard the city's winter parking rules that required drivers to park on the even side beginning Feb. 1.
Fiorentini said the order is in effect across the entire city beginning Tuesday night and until further notice and that it could be in effect a few days, a week or for the rest of the month.
Violators could be fined $25 and see their vehicles towed.
The mayor said he ordered the change to allow plow drivers to continue removing snow from the even sides of city streets following last weekend's storm that dumped more than a foot of snow on the city.
Inner city streets are posing the biggest challenge to snow removal because in many cases, drivers parked on both sides of the street during the storm, officials said.
Compounding the problem, fewer plowing contractors than last year are available, taking longer to clear city streets of snow.
"It's a problem a lot of cities and towns are having," Interim DPW Director Robert Ward said about the lack of private plows and drivers.
Fiorentini said the city will begin clearing and removing snow from the downtown starting Tuesday at 6 p.m. and ending no later than 6 a.m. Wednesday. No parking on downtown main streets will be allowed during this overnight operation. Clearing of downtown parking lots is ongoing by private contractors, he said.
Signs are posted and robo calls to residents in the downtown area were made.
In addition to plowing, the city has three working sidewalk plows, including one that was clearing sidewalks on Tuesday that lead to the Nettle and Golden Hill schools off of Boardman Street.
"The walkways to school are our priority," Fiorentini said, adding that the city can only do a very small number of sidewalks.
"Sidewalks are the responsibility of the homeowner," he said.
Ward said drivers parking on both sides is a big problem for plow operators as it doesn't allow them to properly clear the streets of snow.
Drivers who dig out vehicles parked along city streets also caused problems when they tossed the snow back into the streets.
"Most of the times a plow will push it back into a snowbank, but if the plow doesn't go by it stays in the street and people have to drive around it," Ward said. "We push it back but once the plowing is done and people are digging out, we're usually not out there with plows."
Residents with concerns about plowing on their streets should call the city's constituent services line at 311 and a plow will be sent to your area.