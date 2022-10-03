HAVERHILL — The Exchange Club of Haverhill is introducing a new program to show support for law enforcement officers by installing blue lights on front porches in the Haverhill area.
The program, called Leading Lights, promotes healthy relationships between communities and law enforcement by sponsoring communication, support, and collaboration.
"The goal of Leading Lights is to show law enforcement that Haverhill citizens appreciate their efforts and to bring law enforcement and the communities they serve together," ssaid Exchange Club President Eva Montibello.
“A strong partnership between the community and the police is vital to having a peaceful city,” Montibello added. “As someone who grew up in the city, I’ve seen Haverhill go through different levels of public safety and crime. It’s time for the community to make our city a place we have all dreamed of living in. Strong support of our law enforcement officers is a good place to begin.”
Those interested in participating can purchase blue light bulbs for their porch and outside lights. Blue light bulbs and swag will be available at various community events.
Events this week include Coffee with a Cop Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Battle Grounds Coffee on Washington Street and the Haverhill Police’s Faith in Blue event Friday, Oct. 7, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Haverhill Police Station on Bailey Boulevard.
Light bulbs are $10 each and are also available at Exchange Club meetings, held Thursdays at noon at Maria’s Galleria on Essex Street or at other events listed on the club's Facebook events page.
"Over time, we will add vehicle stickers, baseball caps, beanie hats, and sweatshirts to the program," Montibello said.
Established in 1946, the Exchange Club of Haverhill has become known throughout the community for the First Responders Awards Luncheon in June. The Exchange Club also sponsors child abuse prevention pinwheel gardens during April and a powerful speakers program featuring notable members of the community sharing how they make a difference. As a local-level club belonging to the National Exchange Club, these projects are components of the National organization’s three Programs of Service – Americanism, Community Service, and Youth Programs.
For more information about the club or the Leading Lights program, contact Leading Lights Chairperson Renee McGuire at 978-790-7151 or rmcguire@ywcanema.org, or Allison Gagne at 978-884-1590 or akgagne@comcast.net or Eva Montibello at 617-669-7181 or eva@alphaeconsulting.com.
