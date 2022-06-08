The seasonal delight of buying locally grown and crafted products has come again to Haverhill as the Haverhill Farmers Market returns for its 44th season.
The market will open on Saturday, June 25, and run until October 29 at 51 Merrimack St. in the front of the Goeke parking deck. Operating hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In partnership with Community Action, the market accepts EBT/SNAP cards.
For more information, visit www.teamhaverhill.org/projects/community/haverhill-farmers-market, Facebook at haverhillfarmersmarket, or email market manager Jeff Grassie at jeffgrassie1966@gmail.com.
