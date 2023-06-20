HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Farmers Market returns for its 45th season, beginning Saturday, June 24, and running until Oct. 28 at its new location at the Bradford Common. The market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The farmers market sells a variety of local products, including farm-fresh fruits, vegetables, delicious baked goods, chocolates, pierogies, hummus, local wines, maple syrup, honey, fresh breads, handmade soaps, candles, doggie treats, and more. In addition, shoppers can get knives and tools sharpened at On Edge Sharpening while browsing at the market.
In partnership with Community Action, the Haverhill Farmers Market accepts EBT/SNAP cards, providing greater access to fresh local foods while supporting local farmers.
For more information visit tinyurl.com/mw8skdwp or email Jeff Grassie at jeffgrassie1966@gmail.com. The Haverhill Farmers Market is a project of Team Haverhill.
Cookout for veterans at Forest Lake
METHUEN — A free cookout for military veterans and their families will be held at Forest Lake on Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bring lawn chairs and wear hats and T-shirts that show support for your branch of the service.
Registration is required at tinyurl.com/VetCookout or by calling the city's Veteran's Office at 978-983-8585. The event is being held with support from the Methuen Fire Department.
Food drive to benefit pantry
HAVERHILL — The Senior Men’s Softball league will hold a food drive on Sunday, June 25, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Haverhill Stadium on Lincoln Avenue to benefit the Liz Murphy Open Hand Pantry.
Desirable food items include boxed cereal, individual packets of oatmeal, canned fruits, peas, black beans, mixed veggies, tomato sauce, diced tomatoes and spaghetti sauce (no glass jars please), as well as ketchup, mayonnaise, boxed pasta, juice boxes, lemonade mix, Kool-Aid, ice tea mixes and freeze pops. Market Basket gifts cards are always welcomed.
The Pantry distributes groceries, frozen meat and fresh fruits and vegetables every Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Program participants may receive food twice a month.
It also distributes baked goods, toiletries, and household items when available, as these items are often donated by businesses and individuals.
The pantry is sponsored by St. James and St. John the Baptist Catholic Churches and is located in the basement of the Unitarian Universalist Church at 16 Ashland St.
For more information email to tmm022057@gmail.com.
Appraisal event at Buttonwoods
HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum will host an appraisal event fundraiser titled "What's It Worth" on Saturday, June 24, from 1 to 3 p.m. Up to three items per person will be appraised for $10. First come, first served.
For more information, visit buttonwoods.org.
