Haverhill Fire 5K is Sunday

HAVERHILL — Haverhill Firefighters Local 1011 will hold its fourth annual Haverhill Fire 5K race and walk Sunday, from 11:30 to 3 p.m.
This event is open to all ages and was originally scheduled to be held Sept. 21, but had to be postponed.
Participants will meet at Smiths Tavern, 124 Essex St., and will run a course that includes the Bradford Rail Trail and downtown areas. All money raised supports the Hector Segura Memorial Scholarship. Segura, a private with the Haverhill Fire Department, died in the line of duty on May 23, 1990.
For registration information, visit on Facebook at Haverhill Fire Department Local 1011 under “Upcoming Events.”
Library to host Halloween program
LONDONDERRY — Leach Library hosts "Halloween Harvest: Ghosts, Goblins and More" Thursday, Oct. 17, at 7 pm. The program is presented by Davis Bates, a storyteller that has shared his stories for 40 years in schools, libraries, colleges and other community settings around New England and the country. The program is free and open to the first 90 participants.
Haunted farm attraction at Chris' Farm Stand
HAVERHILL — Chris' Farm Stand at 436 Salem St. in Bradford is hosting Ravenwood Haunted Farm, a fee-based haunted Halloween attraction.
This attraction is open Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 2, plus Sunday, Oct. 13 and Thursday, Oct. 31, from dusk to 10 p.m.
For more information and tickets, visit feartheraven.com.
Free self-defense class offered
WINDHAM — Southpaw Boxing and Fitness, 41 Range Road, offers a free self-defense class for teens and adults Oct. 17, 6 p.m. The class, taught by coach Nick Sousa, will offer participants the ability to protect and defend themselves by learning the basics of how to quickly disable an attacker and escape. The class will also help class members enhance their awareness of surroundings and teaches self-confidence. To learn more call 603-324-8200.
White Cane Safety Day is Oct. 15
HAVERHILL — Local blinded war veteran Gerard Boucher wants to remind drivers about those who are blind and visually impaired, and to recognize the importance of White Cane Safety Day as a reminder to be observant of pedestrians who are using white canes or guide dogs when they are out for a walk.
By joint resolution approved on Oct. 6, 1964, the Congress designated Oct. 15 of each year as White Cane Safety Day to recognize the contributions of Americans who are blind or have low vision. In the 45 years since White Cane Safety Day was first proclaimed by President Lyndon Johnson, Americans who are blind or have low vision have achieved substantial progress.
Boucher said he wants drivers to be more aware of those using white canes and guide dog travelers all year long, and not just on White Cane Safety Day.
On White Cane Safety Day, the Blinded Veterans Association suggests that you obscure your vision or close your eyes for 15 minutes and to spend the time reflecting on the power of our other senses and not the darkness of sight loss. The BVA in its 74 year of advocacy representing our nation’s blinded veterans and families, will join with other organizations on White Cane Safety Day to raise awareness. Visit online at bva.org.
Please refer blinded veterans to the Blinded Veterans Association at 202-371-8880 or 800-669-7079 or Gerard Boucher at 978-521-3982.
You can also contact the Haverhill Commission on Disability Issues at 978-374-2390, ext. 6.
Synagogue holds open house
LAWRENCE — Congregation Ansha Sholum holds an open house to commemorate its 100th anniversary Sunday, Oct. 27, from noon to 3 p.m. at 411 Hampshire St. An exhibit at the synagogue chronicles its history and that of Lawrence’s Jewish community. In December the exhibit will be displayed at Lawrence Heritage State Park. Refreshments served. For more information visit the synagogue's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CongregationAnshaSholum