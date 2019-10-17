HAVERHILL — A firefighter who was taken to a local hospital after coming in contact with a live power line that caused a house fire at 29 State St. has been treated at a hospital and released.
Fire Chief William Laliberty said a fire lieutenant was injured from an electrical shock he received while at a fire caused by a tree knocking power lines into a house during Thursday's rain and wind storm.
High winds that knocked down trees and limbs were part of a powerful nor'easter that blew through the region, resulting in power outages that affected thousands of area homes.
Laliberty said the lieutenant was evaluated on the scene by Trinity ambulance paramedics and was taken to Lawrence General Hospital for further medical evaluation.
As of late Thursday afternoon, the injured firefighter had been released from the hospital, Laliberty said.
The house where the fire occurred is west of Interstate 495 and Westgate Plaza, and off routes 110/113, fire officials said.