HAVERHILL — Driscoll Funeral Home recently hosted its second Appreciation Cookout, an afternoon of celebration and honor for the city’s public safety departments and other municipal employees.
Members of the Haverhill Police Department, Haverhill Fire Department, Trinity, E.M.S., a division of PrideSTAR, E.M.S., and city of Haverhill municipal departments enjoyed a luncheon cookout featuring local restaurants and celebrity chefs.
The cookout was held Sept. 16 at the funeral home, located at 309 S. Main Street in Bradford.
Maria’s Family Restaurant, Wang’s Table, G’s Texas Southern Flare, and DiBurro’s Salads offered flavorful foods prepared on grills and flattops outdoors where attendees were served by dozens of volunteers. The parking lot was transformed to a welcoming venue of celebrating the efforts of those that serve our community.
Complimentary random drawing raffles were offered to all attendees, ranging from sports tickets, car detailing and oil changes to restaurant gift cards, gift baskets and golf foursomes, Driscoll said, adding that all prizes were donated by local businesses, organizations and community partners. Additionally, each attendee received a T-shirt and Maria’s Pita Chips.
“First responders truly are the front line," said Patrick Driscoll, owner of the funeral home. "They respond to crisis, day in and day out, protecting us and putting their own lives jeopardy."
Driscoll called city workers "our unsung heroes and the backbone of the city."
"From the DPW to the Water Department, City Hall personnel to department heads, all of these essential people should be recognized for what they do for the pubic and this is our small way of saying thank you," Driscoll said.
“Chief (Robert) Pistone and all members of the Haverhill Police Department are grateful for the community support shown by Driscoll Funeral Home and all the organizations that made this event possible," Deputy Chief Stephen Doherty said. "It is greatly appreciated by the men and woman of this department."
“It was great to see such a large turnout of city workers ... what a great day,” said volunteer Dave DiBurro, who provided his family's famous salad once enjoyed at DiBurro’s Function Facility, which recently closed.
For more information about the funeral home, visit www.DriscollCares.com.
