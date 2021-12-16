HAVERHILL — Tara Thompson never imagined she’d be attending a military academy.
During her years at St. Joseph School of All Saints Parish and at Haverhill High School, her main academic interest was biology, with thoughts of becoming a doctor someday.
A 2020 graduate of Haverhill High, Thompson is in her first year at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
“If I stay with the Navy and graduate from the academy, my top choice would be to join the medical corps, which could include medical training with the goal of becoming a Naval doctor,” she said. “If they send me to medical school and I became a doctor, I would need to stay with the Navy for a number of years but if I simply completed the academy, I would owe the Navy five years of service.”
While attending Haverhill High, Thompson was active in sports and other endeavors.
She played varsity soccer for four years, was on the varsity indoor and outdoor track and field teams and was captain of all three teams her senior year. She was a member of the National Honor Society, a member of the student council and attended the school’s Classical Academy. She was also in the Excel Club.
“I had so many science credits that I was also able to graduate from the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Academy as well,” she said.
Thompson grew up on Jefferey Lane with her parents, Sandra and Michael Thompson and her younger brother Elijah Thompson. She also has older siblings, a brother, Richelieu, who works full time for Xfinity and an older sister, Tashawna, who serves in the U.S. Navy.
“During the summer entering my sophomore year I received a scholarship to attend a week-long summer STEM Academy at the Naval Academy, which included marine biology,” she said.
After completing that summer program, her parents got a call from former Haverhill School Superintendent James Scully, who told them she should stay in contact with the Naval Academy as it offered many opportunities.
“I didn’t think much about it then during the summer entering my senior year I enrolled in the academy’s week-long summer seminar program for students interested in attending the academy,” she said.
Scully said he was familiar with the academy as his son, James Scully Jr., attended from 2006-2010 and went on to earn a law degree from Boston College.
Thompson loved the program as it introduced her to life at the academy and what is required of students in terms of physical conditioning and academics, along with training in military etiquette.
“It’s for students interested in attending the academy,” she said. “But I didn’t know if I’d make it as the application process is very rigorous and the acceptance rate is only 7%.”
She became enamored of campus life.
“There was a lot of pride and discipline and everyone was growing in different ways,” she said. “I wanted that growth for myself and I was also looking to be challenged.”
She said she didn’t realize at the time that her sister had joined the Navy.
Upon graduating from Haverhill High, Thompson attended the Georgia Military College in Milledgeville, Georgia, but little did she know the Naval Academy was tracking her progress.
“I was there for a year and the following year I was accepted into the academy,” she said.
This past summer she attended an eight-week program at the academy.
“They call it plebe summer and it’s where they rebuild you from a civilian to a midshipman,” she said. “Our days began at 5 a.m. and were filled with rigorous physical and mental training including calisthenics, distance running and obstacle courses and towards the end of the program, weapons training. They also focused very heavily on leadership and character development.”
She began her academic year at the academy at the end of September but plans to be home for Christmas.
After graduation she hopes to become a commissioned officer at the rank of ensign or a second lieutenant if she enters the Marines, which would be an option.
“Being part of the academy is part of the process for me, to fulfill a lifelong dream of becoming a doctor,” she said.
At first she was reluctant to join the Naval Academy as she never thought she would be in the military, but other colleges didn’t offer what the academy offered.
“Were all on a team and are here for the same purpose,” she said. “Being here is like fate for me and I feel very accomplished. But at the same time it serves as a reminder that although I’m here, I need to continue pushing myself to be the best I can be.”