HAVERHILL — Celebration plans for the Haverhill High Class of 2020 are rounding into shape, with school officials this week announcing additional activities for the students.
In addition to the socially-distant graduation ceremony planned at the iconic Thinker statue, the much-anticipated senior class bonfire and breakfast have been rescheduled, Principal Glenn Burns said.
"Throughout these unprecedented times, Haverhill High School students and teachers have kept the focus on what is most important, which is family and community," said Burns, who worked with school staff and Class of 2020 president Sara Ghias to put together the activities.
Here is a list of Class of 2020 activities, with more details to follow:
May 13: Coffee House - Variety show highlighting the talents of Hillie staff and students airs on HC Media TV Channel 99 at 7 p.m. JOIN THE GOOGLE MEETS CHAT HERE.
May 18 to 22: School staff members place congratulatory signs on lawns of graduates' homes.
May 21: Haverhill High School Family Trivia - Teams of no more than six people are invited to play from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. SIGN UP HERE.
May 23: Haverhill High drama production of "Ten Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine" (more details to follow).
May 26: Cap and gown distribution at the high school via drive-thru process from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
May 27 to 30: Filming of graduation ceremony at high school (Families will be contacted week of May 11 to 15 with an appointment time for their graduate to be filmed at the Thinker statue.)
May 28: R. Elaine Croston Poetry Contest at 7 p.m. WATCH HERE.
May 29: Night of Stars scholarship presentation at 6 p.m. WATCH HERE.
June 4: Senior Reflection Night of class toasts, video presentation and performances at 6 p.m. WATCH HERE.
June 5: Graduation at 6 p.m. (more information and live viewing information to come).
Nov. 26: Senior breakfast at 7:30 a.m. (location to be determined and announced).
June 3, 2021: Class of 2020 Night at Haverhill Stadium, including traditional graduation ceremony, bonfire and cookout.